Taylor Holder's arm and bat led Crescent Valley to a 7-1 victory over South Albany on Friday in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Tim Wirth Memorial Field.
Holder held the RedHawks to three hits and one unearned run over five innings, with eight strikeouts. He also homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the offense.
CV (18-3, 8-2) starts a key MWC series with Silverton on Monday at home. CV, Central and Silverton are tied for first place with 8-2 league records.
Tyler Seiber led South (7-15, 3-9) with two hits. The RedHawks host Lebanon on May 10 in their next game.
West Albany 9, Dallas 0
DALLAS — The Bulldogs blanked the Dragons in the Mid-Willamette Conference game to improve to 3-1 in their last four starts. West (12-6, 7-3) resumes MWC play at North Salem on Monday.
Central 2, Corvallis 1
The Spartans dropped their third straight one-run game by falling to the Panthers in the Mid-Willamette Conference pitcher's duel at Taylor Field.
Corvallis (6-15, 3-9) hosts Dallas on Monday in its next MWC start.
North Salem 4, Lebanon 3
SALEM — North Salem broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the home eighth to defeat Lebanon in the Mid-Willamette Conference game. It was the eighth loss in a row for the Warriors, who host Central on Monday in their next MWC game.
Central Linn 8-10, Jefferson 7-11
JEFFERSON — The clubs split a pair of one-run games in the Special District 3 matchup.
Central Linn (12-4, 9-3) hosts Monroe and Jefferson (10-10, 8-4) plays at Regis on Tuesday in each team's next league game.
Monroe 16, Regis 6
MONROE — The Dragons won their 15th consecutive game by routing Regis in the Special District 3 encounter. Monroe has scored in double figures in 13 straight games.
The Dragons (18-1, 12-0) resume league play at Central Linn on Tuesday.
Dayton 11, Scio 0
DAYTON — The Pirates won the Special District 1 game in 4½ innings, snapping Scio's two-game winning streak. The Loggers (6-15, 6-4) resume league play on Monday by hosting Salem Academy.
East Linn Christian 23, Mohawk 3
LEBANON — The Eagles cruised to the Special District 3 victory to end a three-game losing streak. ELC (3-12, 3-9) hosts Lowell on Tuesday in its next league game.
Softball
West Albany won its 11th game in a row and remained undefeated in Mid-Willamette Conference play by defeating Silverton 9-3 at West.
Riley Ramirez was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Presley Jantzi was 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs (18-2, 11-0) host Corvallis on Wednesday in their next league game.
North Douglas 10-11, Central Linn 0-0
WINSTON — North Douglas swept the key doubleheader to clinch first place in the Special District 3 pennant race. Both games were stopped in the sixth inning by the 10-run rule.
The Cobras (21-4, 14-3) had won their last five games. They conclude the regular season on Tuesday by hosting Oakridge in another league game.
Lebanon 14, Crescent Valley 0
LEBANON — Lebanon won the Mid-Willamette Conference game in five innings.
The Warriors (12-8, 6-5) play at Corvallis and CV (2-11, 0-10) plays North Salem at Wallace Marine Park on Tuesday in each team's next league game.
Dayton 11, Scio 1
DAYTON — The Pirates won the PacWest Conference game in five innings. Scio (11-5, 3-4) resumes league play on Tuesday by hosting Yamhill-Carlton.
Jefferson 22, Culver 9
CULVER — Jefferson routed Culver in the Special District 2 game. The Lions (6-11, 5-6) resume league play on Monday by hosting Regis.
Track & field
GRESHAM — Crescent Valley's boys placed fourth and the girls took sixth at the Dean Nice Invitational at Gresham High School.
Kaimana Wa'a was CV's lone individual winner, taking the shot put with a mark of 50-4½.
Both distance medley teams won. The boys (Jordan Henke, Logan Pawlowski, Gabriel Wilson, Blake Byer) ran 11:09.41 and the girls (Geneva Wolfe, Lilly Gordon, Sophyie Fisher, Sunitha Black) ran 13:05.55.
Regis Twilight Meet
STAYTON — Harrisburg's boys placed 19th and the girls took 14th at the Regis Community Twilight Meet.
The top finisher for the Eagle girls was Hope Bucher, who took second in the discus (113-3).
Rob Allen Twilight Meet
LEBANON — South Albany's boys and Lebanon's girls both placed fourth to lead local teams at the Rob Allen Twilight Meet at Heath Stadium.
East Linn Christian took fifth in the boys meet and seventh in the girls. Lebanon was sixth in the boys, South Albany eighth in the girls.
Lebanon boys winners were Trenton Tuomi in the high jump (5-8) and Brock Barrett in the 400 (54.27). South Albany's Carswon Austin won the 800 (2:05.36) and Hayden Watts won the triple jump (44-0). ELC's Jedaiah Wasson won the 3000 (8:56.61) and Matthew Reardon won the javelin (159-11).
Lebanon winners on the girls side were Isabella Ayana in the 3000 (11:23.17) and Morgan Hopkins in the shot (40-0¼) and the discus (108-11½).
Boys tennis
MADRAS — Philomath High qualified three singles players and three doubles teams to the second day of the Special District 2 regional.
Top seed Colton Beckstead moves ahead in singles and Nick Stucki and Luke Haslam, the second seeds in doubles, also advance for the Warriors after the first day of competition.
The event will conclude Monday at Black Butte Ranch.
Girls tennis
ESTACADA — Philomath High qualified two singles players and three doubles teams to the second day of the Special District 2 regional.
PHS No. 1 seed Selah Carlisle defeated Esme Gomez of Madras and the Warriors' No. 2 seeded doubles team of Lindsay Schell and Ella Skinkis also advanced.
The event will conclude Monday at Black Butte Ranch.
Lacrosse
Corvallis High took a 17-5 win against South Eugene on Thursday. Daphne Reisdorf scored six goals and had two assists for CHS.
Luciana Paventy, Lily He and Julianna Perez each had two goals. The Spartans host West Albany Tuesday.