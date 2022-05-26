Prep roundup: Haugen, Santiam Christian get past Taft in 3A baseball playoffs

Kadon Haugen pitched a complete-game three-hitter to lead fifth-seeded Santiam Christian past 12th-seeded Taft for a 3-1 home win in an OSAA 3A baseball first-round playoff game on Wednesday.

Haugen allowed one earned run and one walk while striking out seven.

Jadon Roth had a double and one RBI. Haugen, Ely Kennel, Jackson Risinger and Devon Fitzpatrick also had hits for the Eagles, who scored one run in the first inning and two in the second.

Santiam Christian (18-8) will play at fourth-seeded Brookings-Harbor (18-8) in a quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Philomath 12, Henley 4

Cameron Ordway, Carson Gerding and Mason Stearns all had two hits and Skylar Brolin pitched a complete game in the Warriors’ 4A first-round home win.

Brolin allowed seven hits, four runs (all unearned) and three walks with five strikeouts.

Philomath scored two runs in the first inning and Henley came back with three in the top of the second before the Warriors took the lead for good with five in the bottom half.

“Skylar was outstanding after he got through a couple jams in the first two innings,” Philomath coach Levi Webber said. “Very efficient over the last five allowing him to finish the game.”

Ordway had two doubles and two RBIs, Gerding a double and three RBIs and Stearns one RBI for the Warriors, who added three runs in the third to lead 10-3. Alek Russell and David Griffith each had a home run for the Warriors.

“This was maybe our best offensive game from start to finish,” Webber said. “We executed situationally when we needed to, got some big hits when we needed them and ran the bases really well all night. “Very proud of this group in the team they’ve become over the last four to five weeks.”

Eighth-seeded Philomath (16-9) moves on to the state quarterfinals and will play at top-seeded Banks (22-2) at 5 p.m. Friday.

Monroe 4, Glide 2

Trent Bateman allowed three hits over seven innings and struck out four in the seventh-seeded Dragons’ 2A/1A first-round win.

He gave up two earned runs and two walks and also had a hit and one RBI with two runs scored. Teammate Brody Ballard had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI and Spencer Ross a double and one RBI for Monroe.

Monroe (21-6) took an early 2-0 lead, 10th-seeded Glide (14-11) tied it with two in the fourth inning, and the Dragons went ahead with two in the sixth.

The Dragons will play at second-seeded Kennedy (24-3) in Mount Angel in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Other baseball scores: Pendleton/Griswold 9, Corvallis 0; Crescent Valley 7, Ashland 6 (8); South Umpqua 5, Scio 2

Softball

Eagle Point scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat visiting West Albany 8-7 in a 5A first-round playoff game.

Kenzie West threw for the Bulldogs, with four strikeouts and a walk. She also had two hits at the plate.

Serena Hattori had four hits and one RBI, Sidnee Holloway two hits and two RBIs, Taylor Thompson two hits and Adie McArthur one hit and one RBI.

West ends its season at 15-11.

Other softball scores: Wilsonville 7, Corvallis 0; Henley 15, Sweet Home 0 (5); Harrisburg/Mohawk 5, Warrenton 1; Scio 7, Santiam Christian 0

