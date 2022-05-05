Prep roundup: Griffith, Ordway lead Philomath baseball to win against Stayton

David Griffith tossed a complete-game five hitter Wednesday to lead Philomath High to a 2-1 win at Stayton to even the Oregon West Conference baseball series at one game apiece.

“David threw a gem tonight. He was outstanding in the zone and our defense played well behind him,” Warriors head coach Levi Webber said of Griffith, who allowed one earned run and two walks with six strikeouts.

Stayton scored its run in the first inning, and Philomath came back with one in the fifth and another in the sixth.

Cameron Ordway had three hits, including two doubles, while Kash Lindsey and Mason Stearns had two hits apiece for the Warriors. Stearns had two RBIs. Stayton pitcher Nick Frith struck out 11 batters in five innings.

Philomath (10-9, 9-2) was scheduled to host Stayton (16-5, 12-2) on Thursday to complete the three-game series. The Warriors host Newport on Monday.

Corvallis 6, North Salem 0 (8)

The Spartans scored six times in the eighth inning to get the Mid-Willamette Conference road win.

Max Gregg had a run-scoring double, Karsten Sullivan a two-run double, Garrett Holpuch a RBI single and Caden McGowan a two-run home run.

It was a big day for McGowan, who allowed two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in his seven-inning start on the mound. Karsten Sullivan struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth to secure the win.

“We had great at-bats all game; hitting a lot of balls well that didn’t fall,” Corvallis coach Kevin Gregg said. “The boys stayed focus and were able to break it open late. Caden was outstanding with seven shutout innings.”

The Spartans (14-5, 8-1) host North Salem on Friday.

Monroe 3, Lowell 0

Monroe 13, Lowell 1 (5)

The Dragons allowed just two hits in the Special District 3 road doubleheader sweep.

Trent Bateman pitched the first game, allowing one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts. Brock Horning, Colton Wellette and Ben Ballard combined on a one-hitter in the second game, with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Luke Warden had a combined two hits with a double and four RBIs in the twinbill. In the second game, Ballard had three hits with a triple and a double and three RBIs and Bateman one hit with three RBIs.

Monroe (15-5, 13-1) hosts Lowell on Friday.

Other baseball scores: Crescent Valley 8, Silverton 0; South Albany 7, Dallas 5; Sweet Home 7, Newport 6 (10); Newport 17, Sweet Home 7 (5); Central Linn 7, Oakridge 0

Softball

Corvallis rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh but came up short in a 5-4 Mid-Willamette home loss to Central.

Holland Jensen struck out 13 while allowing six hits, five runs (two earned) and three walks in a complete-game effort. She also had two hits.

Hannah Jensen added four hits and Delicia Hunter two hits for the Spartans. Kaylee Pickering had a double with one RBI.

Corvallis (11-8, 5-4) hosts Dallas/Falls City on Friday.

Other softball scores: Lebanon 5, South Albany 2; Sweet Home 8, Sisters 0; Philomath 21, Woodburn 3 (3); Philomath 15, Woodburn 0 (3); Santiam Christian 8, Creswell 5; Santiam Christian 3, Creswell 2; Yamhill-Carlton 11, Scio 1 (5); Oakland 17, Monroe 8

Girls tennis

West Albany swept all matches in straight sets to take an 8-0 win at North Salem.

The Bulldogs’ singles winners were Mollie Brown (6-3, 6-0), Elsa Berry (6-0, 6-0), Grace Horner (6-1, 6-0) and Rylie Cornell (6-0, 6-0).

The doubles winners were the teams of Maci Van Dyke and Hannah McCubbins (6-2, 6-4), Cora Gilder and Madison Marteeny (7-5, 7-5), Sadie Tatum and Maddie Richey (6-4, 6-0) and Szammy Kitchen and Avery Romey (6-3, 6-0).

Crescent Valley 4, Silverton 4

The Raiders won three doubles matches in a tie with the Foxes.

CV’s doubles winners were the teams of Anna Richards and Nicole Huang (4-6, 6-4, 6-4), Zoe Hughes and Kara Paterson (6-3, 6-1) and Haley Bland and Victoria Singhraj (7-6 (3) 2-6, 6-2).

The Raiders’ Sophie Katz won at first singles (7-6, (4), 7-5).

Crescent Valley 8, West Albany 0

Sophie Katz won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in the Raiders’ win.

CV’s other singles winners were Elizabeth Li (6-1, 6-0), Anna Richards (6-4, 6-4) and Brielle Barlow (7-6 (5) 7-5).

The doubles winners were the teams of Kara Paterson and Zoe Hughes (6-0, 6-0), Anna Nguyen and Nicole Huang (6-0, 6-0), Haley Bland and Victoria Singharaj (6-0, 6-0) and Aydri Barlow and Kayna Smith (6-4, 6-3).

Philomath 7, Sisters 1

The Warriors swept the singles matches and the first three doubles matches in the league home win.

Philomath’s singles winners were Bailey Bell (6-0, 6-2), Adele Beckstead (6-1, 6-0), Daniella Carlisle (7-6 (7-4), 6-3) and Megan Reese (3-6, 6-2, 6-2). The Warriors’ doubles winners were the teams of K Bacho and Phoebe Dodson (6-2, 6-1), Nadia Durski and Lorelei Schell (6-3, 6-0) and Abigail Workman and Stella Neville (6-3, 7-5).

Boys tennis

South Albany’s Jaden Gamboa (7-5, 6-1) and Aldo Ramirez (6-3, 7-6) won at third and fourth singles, respectively, in the RedHawks 6-2 home loss to Cascade.

Cascade’s Zach Moore defeated South’s Blaine Leichty 6-2, 6-1 at first singles to stay undefeated on the season.

South (6-5-1) closes the regular season Friday against Dallas.

Track and field

Terek Logan was first in boys high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and third in the 200 (personal-best 24.69 seconds, PR) and long jump (19-½) to lead Harrisburg in a nine-team Special District 4 meet at Pleasant Hill.

The Eagles got boys runner-up finishes from Ethan Smathers in the 110 hurdles (18.92, PR) and Britt Murray in the discus (110-11) and a third from Jack Lidbeck in the javelin (112-8, PR).

Harrisburg’s Rachel Harcus was first in the girls triple jump (30-10¾, PR), second in the 400 (1:05.05) and ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (4:39.32) with Michelle Lopez, Cadence Smith and Lillie Logan. Logan was second in the triple jump (30-9).

Rosy Logan won the discus (98-5, PR) and Emmalee Smathers was third in the shot put (29-0).

