Prep roundup: Gregg, Spartans shut out Foxes in baseball conference opener

Max Gregg pitched a complete-game shutout and Corvallis made two fourth-inning runs stand up Monday in a 2-0 home win against Silverton in the Mid-Willamette Conference baseball opener for both teams.

Back-to-back RBI doubles by Kael Compton and Garrett Holpuch followed Karsten Sullivan’s leadoff single in the fourth.

The Spartans had seven total hits, led by Gus Lerczak going 2 for 2.

Gregg had six strikeouts while giving up three hits and one walk.

“The guys had solid at-bats all night and we got another great pitching performance out of Max. It was a good team win,” Corvallis coach Kevin Gregg said.

The Spartans (7-4, 1-0) play at Silverton on Wednesday.

Other baseball scores: Crescent Valley 16, South Albany 6; West Albany 19, Dallas 5

Softball

Corvallis kept the Silverton offense in check for two innings but not for the game in a 12-0 Mid-Willamette home loss in five innings.

Holland Jensen, Sydney Conklin, Sevennah Van De Riet and Analise Leonard each had a single for the Spartans. Silverton led 1-0 through two innings but scored three runs in the third and fourth and five in the fifth.

Corvallis (6-5, 0-1) plays at Central on Wednesday.

Other softball scores: Dallas/Falls City 10, West Albany 1; Philomath 7, Newport 4

Girls tennis

Philomath swept visiting South Albany 8-0 in the nonconference win.

Bailey Bell (6-0, 6-0), Adele Beckstead (6-0, 6-0), Daniella Carlisle (6-2, 6-2) and Phoebe Dodson (6-1, 6-0) were the singles winners.

Winning doubles were the teams of Nadia Durski and Lorelei Schell (6-2, 6-4), Elise Reese and Megan Reese (6-3, 6-1), Stella Neville and Dristi Patel (6-4, 6-1) and Abigail Workman and Ava Simmons (6-3, 6-1).

Girls golf

Corvallis was second, Crescent Valley third, South Albany fifth and Lebanon sixth in a Mid-Willamette Conference tournament at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.

Crescent Valley’s Mercedes Marriott was the medalist after shooting 34-37—71. Silverton won the team title.

Corvallis’ Julia Weldon (45-44—89), South Albany’s Sam Rubesh (46-51—97), Lebanon’s Alyssa Baker (60-55—115) and West Albany’s Hadley Huzefka (50-52—102) were their respective teams’ low scorers. West did not field a complete team.

Boys golf

Crescent Valley placed fourth at the Mid-Willamette tournament at Spring Hill Golf Club.

Cole Rivers, Philipp Weiss and Aiden Clark all shot 88 and Ty Liebelt a 91 for the Raiders.

No other individual or team scores were reported.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

