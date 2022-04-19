Prep roundup: Garrett Holpuch tosses a no-hitter for Corvallis baseball

Corvallis High senior Garrett Holpuch pitched a no-hitter Monday in the Spartans’ 4-0 Mid-Willamette Conference baseball home win against Central.

Holpuch hit a batter and walked none while striking out 13. Teammate Karsten Sullivan was 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and one RBI.

“Garrett was in control tonight and the team played great defense,” Spartans coach Kevin Gregg said.

Corvallis (9-5, 3-1) plays at Dallas on Wednesday.

Track and field

Led by three wins from Draven Wilborn and two more from Maxwell Louber, the South Albany boys won both duals in a Mid-Willamette three-team meet at South Albany.

Wilborn was first in the 110-meter hurdles (17.67 seconds), 300 hurdles (44.70), triple jump (38 feet, 4 inches). Louber won the 100 (12.09) and javelin (142-5), was second in the 200 (24.43) and also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:43.59).

South defeated Crescent Valley 93-37 and North Salem 89-41. North defeated CV 69-52.

South also got boys wins from Matthew Resnik in the 800 (2:05.25), Logan Parker in the 1,500 (4:21.3), Wyatt Sparks in the 3,000 (10:12.35) and Matthew Cobb in the discus (127-8). Ethan Austin, Resnik and Parker joined Louber on the relay.

Crescent Valley’s Aiden Stout won the long jump (18-4¾).

CV’s Ava McKee won the girls 200 (27.71) and ran on the first-place 4x100 (53.60) and 4x400 (4:27.66) relays.

The Raiders defeated South Albany 57-51 and lost to North Salem 54-50. North Salem beat South Albany 65-50.

CV also got girls wins from Mariana Lomonaco in the 100 (13.66), Sierra Noss in the discus (109-6) and Taelyn Bentley in the javelin (100-9). Lomonaco had a leg on the 4x100 relay.

South Albany got girls wins from Tatum Trudell in the 400 (1:08.39), Klaire Bitter in the 800 (2:36.79) and Jewel DeVyldere in the high jump (4-4).

Boys golf

Lebanon’s Ryland Carroll was medalist with a 35 as Monday’s Mid-Willamette tournament at Mallard Creek was shortened to nine holes due to the weather.

Corvallis won the tournament at 169, led by Cole Rueck’s 39. Jaxson Wallis (43), Henry Gold (43) and Colin Smith (44) also played for the Spartans.

“I’m proud that our boys found a way to grind out another victory while battling the triple threat of wind, rain and cold,” Corvallis coach Mark Kalmar said.

Crescent Valley was second at 177. Cole Rivers shot 40, Philip Weiss 41, Tyson King 45 and Aiden Clark 51 for the Raiders. West Albany was third at 181.

Boys tennis

Crescent Valley swept the singles matches but lost all four in doubles in a 4-4 home tie with Sprague.

The Raiders’ singles winners were Noah Curtus (6-2, 6-1), Abe Tsai (6-1, 6-1), Richard Wang (6-1, 6-0) and Canon Clark (6-0, 6-0).

Softball score: Lebanon 15, Crescent Valley 0 (3)

