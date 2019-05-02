ADAIR VILLAGE — Ben Galceran had two triples to spark Santiam Christian to a 6-1 win against Creswell in the 3A Special District 3 game.
The Eagles (15-5, 5-3) finished with 11 hits. Galceran was 3 for 3, Patrick Otis was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and Mason Wirth was 2 for 2.
"We had some pretty good at-bats," SC coach Matt Nosack said.
SC spread out the scoring with runs in each of the first four innings and one in the sixth.
Sean Riley went the distance and struck out three with one walk.
The Eagles host Harrisburg Monday.
Sweet Home 14, Sisters 4
SISTERS — The Huskies rolled to the Oregon West Conference road win in five innings.
Sweet Home (14-7, 12-3) plays at Newport Monday.
Newport 10, Philomath 0
NEWPORT — The Cubs blew open the game and took the Oregon West Conference win against the Warriors in six innings.
Philomath was coming off a 10-6 win against Newport but could not carry over the momentum.
The Warriors (13-10, 10-5) host Woodburn Monday.
Softball
Corvallis scored in the top of the seventh and then held on for a 2-1 Mid-Willamette Conference win at South Albany.
Maddie Morrison singled in Jada Bratsouleas for the eventual game-winner.
Bratsouleas had two hits and Kelly Allen doubled for the Spartans (7-10-1, 6-5). Corvallis has won four in a row.
Taylor Silbernagel struck out seven to take the win.
Blake Barbee had two hits and Ellen Beasley finished with 10 strikeouts for the RedHawks (5-14, 4-7).
On Tuesday, Corvallis hosts Lebanon and South Albany hosts Dallas.
Philomath 16, Sisters 2
SISTERS — Philomath High rolled to the Oregon West Conference road win in five innings.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Warriors, who had won eight in a row before falling in back-to-back games.
The Warriors (16-8 overall, 13-3 in the OWC) play at Newport on Tuesday.
Santiam Christian 8, Creswell 7
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles came out on top in the Mountain Valley Conference home game.
SC (9-10, 5-3) hosts Harrisburg Monday.