Prep roundup: CV's Emily Wisniewski climbs to top of 5A 1,500 season list

Crescent Valley High freshman Emily Wisniewski added to her fast results on the track this season at Friday's 16-team Chehalem Field and Track Classic in Newberg.

Wisniewski finished sixth in a loaded girls 1,500-meter field in 4 minutes, 44.94 seconds, a time good enough to put her on top of the 5A season list.

That came six days after breaking the 5A freshman 3,000 all-time record, running 10:01.65 at a meet in Sherwood.

In Newberg, Wisniewski joined Marla Linvog, Ava McKee and Emily Quintana on the second-place 4x800 relay (9:55.39). In the sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400), Greta Koegler, Kayla Davis, Mariana Lomonaco and McKee were first in 1:52.77.

CV’s Taelyn Bentley won the javelin (111 feet, 2 inches) and teammate Sierra Noss was second in the discus (112-10).

The Raiders finished fifth in the girls team standings and eighth on the boys side.

CV’s Mason Martin won the boys triple jump (42-10) and was second in the long jump (21-7½). His long jump mark is second on the 5A season list.

Tate Herbert was third in the high jump (6-0), Ty Abernathy third in the pole vault (12-0) and Caleb Lambert fourth in the shot put (42-9).

Softball

Dallas made a first-inning run hold up in a 1-0 home win against Corvallis in Mid-Willamette Conference play.

Spartans pitcher Holland Jensen went the distance, allowing four hits, one earned run and a walk with nine strikeouts. Sevennah Van De Riet had two hits and Hannah Jensen one.

Dallas pitcher Kadence Morrison had 16 strikeouts while giving up three hits and five walks.

Monroe wins two

Monroe swept a 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader against visiting Yoncalla, 9-5 and 15-3.

Emily Hull was a combined 4 for 6 with two home runs and four RBIs, Amelia Ellsworth 6 for 8 with six RBIs and Kaitlin Mattson 6 for 8 with a home run and five RBIs for the Dragons.

Danielle Martin went 3 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs in the second game.

Ellsworth was the winning pitcher in both games, allowing three earned runs while striking out 18.

Monroe (8-3, 7-1) plays at Oakland on Tuesday.

Other softball scores: Lebanon 14, North Salem 1; Cascade 17, Sweet Home 1; Harrisburg/Mohawk 3, Santiam Christian 1; Santiam Christian 9, Harrisburg/Mohawk 8 (8)

Baseball scores: Lebanon 6, South Albany 1; Corvallis 4, Central 3; Sweet Home 6, Sisters 4; Yamhill-Carlton 7, Scio 0; Monroe 16, East Linn Christian 7; Monroe 11, East Linn Christian 1

