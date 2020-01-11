Prep roundup: CV teams take fifth at Rumbaugh

Crescent Valley’s Francesca Criscione took first place in the girls 200 IM and 100 butterfly at Saturday’s Rumbaugh Invitational at Osborn Aquatic Center to help the girls finish fifth in the team standings.

The 200 medley relay was third and the 400 freestyle relay was second for CV while Paula Lomonaco was second in the 500 free and Vivi Criscione third.

Corvallis placed 10th in the team standings.

On the boys side, CV’s Brayden Smith won the 100 breaststroke to help the Raiders take fifth as a team.

Aidan Soule was second in the 100 free while Andrew Hanson was third in 200 free and third in the 500 free and Hunter Watkins third in the 100 fly

CV’s 200 medley and 400 free relays were both second.

Wrestling

Logan Bond placed second at 120 pounds and the South Albany wrestling team took fourth place at the Toledo/Siletz Invitational.

Camden Deford (132) was thirds while Kellen Hanson (126), Isaiah Abrao (138) and Cole Miller (285) all placed fourth.

Kenny Cox Memorial