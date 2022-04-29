Prep roundup: CV girls' 4x400 relay takes commanding lead on 5A season list

Crescent Valley High’s girls 4x400-meter relay team of Gabby Bland, Marla Linvog, Ellie Quintana and Ava McKee ran a winning time of 4 minutes, 9.03 seconds — the fastest in the 5A classification this season by more than 10 seconds — at the Dean Nice Invitational track and field meet in Gresham.

CV improved its 5A-leading time by more than nine seconds.

McKee won the 800 (2:19.15) and the Raiders’ distance medley relay (1,200-400-800-1,600) team of McKee, Bland, Linvog and Quintana (13:07.91) was also first in the 16-team meet as the Raiders finished third.

Sierra Noss won the discus (112 feet, 2 inches) and CV got second-place finishes from Quintana in the 800 (2:23.66) and Mariana Lomonaco in the 100 (personal-best 12.92)

Taelyn Bentley fourth in javelin (100-2) and the 4x100 relay team of Greta Kogler, Kayla Davis, McKee and Lomonaco was fifth (52.32).

The CV boys were fifth, led by Ty Abernathy, who won the pole vault (13-2, PR) and was second in the 400 (51.05, PR).

Kanoa Blake won the 3,000 (8:53.13, PR) was Tate Herber was first in the high jump (6-2, PR).

The Raiders’ distance medley relay team of Seb Daniels, Dylan Mitchell, Blake and Cody Pollock was second (11:21.03). Mason Martin was third in the triple jump (42-9½) and Caleb Lambert fourth in the shot put (43-9).

Louber leads RedHawks

South Albany’s Maxwell Louber was 11th in the boys javelin (158-0, PR) to lead a local contingent at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, a meet in Portland where 99 schools were represented.

The RedHawks’ distance medley relay team of Zander Campbell, Draven Wilborn, Matthew Resnik and Logan Parker was seventh (11:00.44)

South’s Jesse Bass was 18th in the javelin (145-10, PR) and Philomath’s Brody Bushnell was 19th in the 1,500 (4:05.57).

Wilborn was Wilborn 22nd in the 110 hurdles (16.63) and Parker 23rd in the 1,500 (4:07.61, PR).

South’s Ava Marshall was 27th in the girls 100 (13.14, PR).

Baseball

Santiam Christian got complete-game pitching efforts from Jadon Roth and Camden Carley in a doubleheader sweep at La Pine.

Roth allowed nine hits, one run and two walks with seven strikeouts in the opener, a 7-1 win. Carley gave up seven hits, one earned run and one walk with three strikeouts in the nightcap, a 6-4 victory.

Ely Kennel had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs in the doubleheader. Roth and teammate Jackson Risinger both had two hits in each game. Josh Riddle had two hits with a double in the second game.

SC (11-5, 4-0) plays at Creswell on Tuesday.

Corvallis 9, South Albany 0

Brett Hicks hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning and had four RBIs in all in the Spartans’ road win.

Garrett Holpuch struck out 11 batters in a six-inning start and Gus Lerczak pitched a clean seventh inning. Kael Compton and Karsten Sullivan each had two hits, and Compton and Holpuch both had a double.

Corvallis (12-5, 6-1) hosts South (2-17, 0-9) on Monday.

Other baseball scores: West Albany 14, Crescent Valley 2 (5); Lebanon 11, Central 0 (5); Monroe 4, Regis 0; Regis 3, Monroe 1

Softball

Amelia Ellsworth pitched a one-hitter in both of Monroe’s home league wins against Camas Valley.

The Dragons won 14-0 in five innings and 20-1 in three.

Ellsworth struck out seven and also had two hits in the first game. Jessica Perez also had two hits, and Emily Hull hit a home run. Danielle Martin, Hannah Hicks and Kaitlin Mattson all drove in two runs.

Hull had two hits and Shelzza Deaton four RBIs in the second game.

Monroe (15-3, 4-1) hosted Oakland on Saturday and is home to North Douglas on Tuesday.

Other softball scores: Dallas/Falls City 7, Lebanon 2; South Albany 9, North Salem 4; Scio 10, Amity 0 (5); Scio 12, Amity 0 (5); Harrisburg/Mohawk 31, Creswell 15; Creswell 12, Harrisburg/Mohawk 11

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0