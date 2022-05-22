Prep roundup: Crescent Valley wins 5A boys, girls tennis team titles

Crescent Valley High had quite the 5A state hardware haul over the weekend.

In addition to winning the girls track and field team title, the Raiders also won the boys and girls tennis team championships Saturday at Babette Horenstein Tennis Center in Beaverton.

The tennis team scores weren’t available at press time late Saturday.

Led by the doubles team championship for Luke Forester and Richard Wang, the CV boys finished with 11 points, a half-point better than La Salle Prep and one ahead of third-place Wilsonville. West Albany scored four points, South Albany two and Corvallis one.

The Crescent Valley girls had 16.5 points. La Salle and North Bend tied for second with eight. Corvallis scored two points. The Raiders’ Sophie Katz finished second in singles and teammates Zoe Hughes and Kara Paterson were the runners-up in the doubles bracket.

Baseball

The OSAA state playoff brackets have been set, with the round of 16 to be played Wednesday.

In 5A, top-seeded Lebanon will host 16 seed North Eugene, 9 seed Corvallis goes to 8 seed Pendleton/Griswold, 5 seed West Albany is home against 12 seed La Salle and 11 seed Crescent Valley travels to 6 seed Ashland.

Eight seed Philomath hosts 9 seed Henley in the 4A bracket. In the 3A bracket, 5 seed Santiam Christian is home against 12 seed Taft and 15 seed Scio travels to 2 seed South Umpqua.

In the 2A/1A bracket, 20 seed East Linn Christian plays at 13 seed Reedsport on Monday, with the winner plays at Dufur/South Wasco County in a round of 16 game Wednesday. Monroe hosts Glide in the round of 16.

Softball

Three seed Lebanon hosts 14 seed Ashland in Wednesday’s 5A round of 16. Ten seed West Albany plays at 7 seed Eagle Point and 15 seed Corvallis goes to 2 seed Wilsonville.

4A 9 seed Sweet Home plays at 8 seed Henley in Klamath Falls. In the 3A bracket, 5 seed Harrisburg/Mohawk hosts 12 seed Warrenton and 4 seed Scio is home against 13 seed Santiam Christian.

Twelve seed Monroe hosts 21 seed Rogue River in a 2A/1A first-round game, with the winner playing at Nestucca in Cloverdale on Wednesday in the round of 16. Nine seed Jefferson plays at 8 seed Toledo on Wednesday.

Saturday softball result: Corvallis def. North Salem, forfeit

