Prep roundup: Crescent Valley edges Sprague

The Crescent Valley baseball team edged Sprague 2-1 Tuesday.
Jackson VanEyk pitched a complete game, striking out 14 and giving up three hits for CV.
The Raiders scored twice in the second.
Garrett Bozdeck knocked in Noah Dewey and Landen Parker had a squeeze bunt to score Zach Escobar.
Softball
Monroe fell short in a 7-6 loss to North Douglas on Tuesday.
Ashley Sutton went 2 for 2 with a three-run homer and drew 2 walks for the Dragons.
Boys tennis
The Crescent Valley boys tennis team cruised to an 8-0 win over McKay on Monday, winning all eight matches in straight sets.
The Raiders dropped just four total games in singles play with both Michael Gu and Ethan Chang winning 6-0, 6-0. Luke Forester and Noah Curtis both lost just two games in winning.
In doubles, Canon Clark and Auggie Tokarczyk won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while the teams of Bryan Chen and Kevin Dai; Richard Chen and Henry Pappas; and Christopher Choi and Jemin Kim won in straight sets.
PHILOMATH 7, WOODBURN ACADEMY OF ART, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY 0: The Warriors swept the dual meet on Tuesday.
Dylan Bell and Nicholas Stucki won at No. 1 doubles for the Warriors.
Dawson Beckstead took a 6-3, 6-4 win against Jonathon Swenson at No. 1 singles.
Girls tennis
Sophie Katz took a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles as the Crescent Valley girls tennis team rolled to an 8-0 win over McKay on Monday.
Kerry Lin, Kara Paterson and Zoe Hughes also won in singles play.
The doubles teams of Anna Nguyen and Aydri Barlow; Michaela Mueller and Kelsey Olivas; Brielle Barlow ad Anna Richards; and Kayna Smith and Kaija Salwasser were also victorious.
PHILOMATH 6, WOODBURN ACADEMY OF ART, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY 2: The Warriors rolled in the doubles matches en route to the win.
Bailey Bell defeated Yesenia Lopez at No. 1 singles and K Bacho came back to defeat Jazmin Sanchez 3-6 , 6-4 , 10-8 for the Warriors,
Atira Fairbanks and Chloe Jurva won at No. 1 doubles for PHS.