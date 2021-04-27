Prep roundup: Crescent Valley edges Sprague

The Crescent Valley baseball team edged Sprague 2-1 Tuesday.

Jackson VanEyk pitched a complete game, striking out 14 and giving up three hits for CV.

The Raiders scored twice in the second.

Garrett Bozdeck knocked in Noah Dewey and Landen Parker had a squeeze bunt to score Zach Escobar.

Softball

Monroe fell short in a 7-6 loss to North Douglas on Tuesday.

Ashley Sutton went 2 for 2 with a three-run homer and drew 2 walks for the Dragons.

Boys tennis

The Crescent Valley boys tennis team cruised to an 8-0 win over McKay on Monday, winning all eight matches in straight sets.

The Raiders dropped just four total games in singles play with both Michael Gu and Ethan Chang winning 6-0, 6-0. Luke Forester and Noah Curtis both lost just two games in winning.

In doubles, Canon Clark and Auggie Tokarczyk won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while the teams of Bryan Chen and Kevin Dai; Richard Chen and Henry Pappas; and Christopher Choi and Jemin Kim won in straight sets.