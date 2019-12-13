Prep roundup: Crescent Valley clamps down on La Salle

The Crescent Valley boys clamped down on defense and pulled away for a 51-29 nonconference home win against La Salle.

The Raiders (3-2) trailed 13-9 at the end of the first but held La Salle to 16 points in the final three quarters.

“I think our guys were pretty disciplined in our man set,” CV coach Mike Stair said. “We controlled their dribble penetration and had a hand up on their shooters.”

Stair said the Raiders hit the boards hard throughout the game and kept La Salle from getting second chances at scoring.

Justin Hamilton had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Noah Dewey finished with 11 points and seven rebounds and Jake Leibelt had 11 points for CV.

The Raiders open Mid-Willamette Conference play against North Salem on Tuesday at CV.

Riverdale 66, Jefferson 63

The Lions fell in the nonconference home game.

DJ Krider had 19 points, Leon Romo and Diego Rodriguez added 15 and Danny Aguilar had 11 for Jefferson.

The Lions (2-2) travel to Scio on Tuesday.

Harrisburg 53, Siuslaw 41