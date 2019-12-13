Prep roundup: Crescent Valley clamps down on La Salle

The Crescent Valley boys clamped down on defense and pulled away for a 51-29 nonconference home win against La Salle.
The Raiders (3-2) trailed 13-9 at the end of the first but held La Salle to 16 points in the final three quarters.
“I think our guys were pretty disciplined in our man set,” CV coach Mike Stair said. “We controlled their dribble penetration and had a hand up on their shooters.”
Stair said the Raiders hit the boards hard throughout the game and kept La Salle from getting second chances at scoring.
Justin Hamilton had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Noah Dewey finished with 11 points and seven rebounds and Jake Leibelt had 11 points for CV.
The Raiders open Mid-Willamette Conference play against North Salem on Tuesday at CV.
Riverdale 66, Jefferson 63
The Lions fell in the nonconference home game.
DJ Krider had 19 points, Leon Romo and Diego Rodriguez added 15 and Danny Aguilar had 11 for Jefferson.
The Lions (2-2) travel to Scio on Tuesday.
Harrisburg 53, Siuslaw 41
The Eagles won at the nonconference game at the Harrisburg tournament.
Chase Gallegos had 14 points and Tyler Thompson had 12 for Harrisburg.
The Eagles play another tourney game on Friday.
OTHER SCORES: Sweet Home 61, Toledo 58
Girls
Central Linn used a strong second half to take a 37-27 nonconference home win against Perrydale.
The Cobras (3-0) trailed 16-15 at the half but held Perrydale to four points in the third.
Jenna Neal had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Gemma Rowland added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cobras.
Central Linn hosts Camas Valley on Monday.
Riverdale 65, Jefferson 56
The Lions fell in the nonconference game at home.
Kayla Bruce had 21 points and Nashea Wilson added 14 for Jefferson.
The Lions (3-1) play at Scio on Tuesday.
OTHER SCORES: Waldport 60, Scio 44; Toledo 48, Sweet Home 42
Wrestling
West Albany defeated North Eugene 66-17 and Lebanon 37-29 at the West Albany league meet.
Lebanon defeated North Eugene 45-33.
Hunter Hampl won two matches with one pin at 285, Dakota Monson won two matches with one pin at 220, Derric Cox won two with one fall at 145, Caleb Hart won twice with one pin at 138 and Cayden Cumpiano won twice with one fall at 120 for West Albany.
Austin Dalton finished with two pins at 152 and Thaddeus Flores had two wins by fall at 170 for the Warriors.