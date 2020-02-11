Prep roundup: Corvallis girls hold off Crescent Valley

Corvallis used an 18-0 first-half run to take a double-digit lead then held off visiting Crescent Valley, 44-36, on Tuesday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.

Elka Prechel had 19 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead seventh-ranked Corvallis (14-5, 7-4). Ana McClave led No. 10 CV (9-10, 5-6) with 12 points.

The Raiders jumped out to an 8-1 lead behind six points from McClave before the Spartans scored the next 18 in a stretch of more than 10 minutes that ended on a McClave transition jumper with 3:17 in the second quarter.

Prechel had two of her 3-pointers and teammate Ruby Krebs added four points in that stretch.

Prechel added four more points late in the second and Corvallis led 23-13 at halftime.

CV’s Ellie Herber had a 3-pointer in a low-scoring third quarter that saw the Spartans take a 27-21 lead to the fourth.

Corvallis got the first five points of the final period on another Prechel 3 and a Sevennah Van De Riet layup. CV answered with baskets by Herber and Peyton Dale.

Prechel came back with two more 3-pointers and the Raiders got no closer than eight the rest of the way.