Prep roundup: Corvallis girls hold off Crescent Valley

Corvallis used an 18-0 first-half run to take a double-digit lead then held off visiting Crescent Valley, 44-36, on Tuesday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.
Elka Prechel had 19 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead seventh-ranked Corvallis (14-5, 7-4). Ana McClave led No. 10 CV (9-10, 5-6) with 12 points.
The Raiders jumped out to an 8-1 lead behind six points from McClave before the Spartans scored the next 18 in a stretch of more than 10 minutes that ended on a McClave transition jumper with 3:17 in the second quarter.
Prechel had two of her 3-pointers and teammate Ruby Krebs added four points in that stretch.
Prechel added four more points late in the second and Corvallis led 23-13 at halftime.
CV’s Ellie Herber had a 3-pointer in a low-scoring third quarter that saw the Spartans take a 27-21 lead to the fourth.
Corvallis got the first five points of the final period on another Prechel 3 and a Sevennah Van De Riet layup. CV answered with baskets by Herber and Peyton Dale.
Prechel came back with two more 3-pointers and the Raiders got no closer than eight the rest of the way.
Corvallis overcame 23 turnovers to CV’s 15.
JEFFERSON 35, OAKLAND 31: The Lions took the Central Valley Conference road win.
Cassie Cheever led the way with 15 points.
Jefferson will finish the regular season on Friday against Oakridge.
OTHER SCORES: West Albany 51, Central 43; Silverton 55, South Albany 40; Philomath 49, Cascade 36; Stayton 61, Sweet Home 45; Harrisburg 57, La Pine 39; Mapleton 40, Alsea 27
Boys
West Albany took charge early with their inside game en route to the 71-51 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Central.
West Albany led 16-3 at the end of the first quarter as the Bulldogs were able to go inside for points.
“Offensive rebounds were big and then high-low looks gave us opportunities,” West coach Derek Duman said.
Justin Henderson had 20 points and 16 rebounds, T.J. Zimmermann had 21 points and Luke Killinger added 13 points.
The Bulldogs (14-5, 9-2) play at South Albany on Friday.
SILVERTON 55, SOUTH ALBANY 40: The RedHawks fell in the Mid-Willamette Conference road game.
South Albany trailed 25-15 at the half and then was outscored 19-7 in the third by the MWC-leading Foxes.
The RedHawks (14-4, 7-4) were led by Evan Benson with 13 points.
South hosts West Albany on Friday.
HARRISBURG 48, LA PINE 35: The Eagles took the Mountain Valley Conference home win.
Jack Meadows had 16 points in the win.
Harrisburg (12-11, 4-6) plays at Pleasant Hill on Friday.
OTHER SCORES: Philomath 59, Cascade 49; Sweet Home 59, Stayton 53; Monroe 70, Central Linn 53; Yamhill-Carlton 73, Scio 67; East Linn Christian 72, Umpqua Valley Christian 59