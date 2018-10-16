The Corvallis High boys soccer team rebounded from last Saturday's 1-0 loss to South Albany with a 13-0 Mid-Willamette Conference home win against Lebanon.
Riley Mellinger led the Spartans with four goals and one assist. Simon Rodriguez added two goals and one assist, Liam Clark had two goals and one assist and Avery Whipple had one goal and three assists.
CHS coach Chad Foley said he was happy with the Spartans' mentality in the game.
"Our team didn’t approach the game like it was a walkover, because they knew that Lebanon was going to give us 100 percent, which is exactly what they did," Foley said.
Thursday, the Spartans (9-1-2, 5-1) travel to North Salem and the Warriors (1-11, 0-6) host Crescent Valley.
South Albany 0, Crescent Valley 0
The RedHawks had to settle for a 0-0 tie as they struggled to find traction on offense against the winless Raiders.
With the tie, the RedHawks fell out of the top spot in the Mid-Willamette Conference and find themselves in second.
South Albany (9-2-2, 5-1-1) hosts Silverton on Thursday to conclude its regular season. Crescent Valley (0-10-2, 0-6) travels to Lebanon on Thursday.
Cascade 3, Sweet Home 1
SWEET HOME — The Huskies remained winless on the season as they fell in Oregon West Conference play.
The two teams were tied at one at the halftime break, but Sweet Home wasn't able to match Cascade's second-half offensive outburst.
Sweet Home (0-11, 0-10) travels to Sisters on Thursday.
Pleasant Hill 7, Central Linn 2
HALSEY — The Cobras couldn't handle the high-flying offense of the Billies in a high-scoring Central Valley Conference affair.
Central Linn (2-8-2, 1-8-1) travels to La Pine on Saturday.
Girls soccer
Crescent Valley scored seven goals for the second straight game as the Raiders cruised past South Albany 7-0 on Tuesday night in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Thursday, Crescent Valley (5-4-2, 3-1-1) hosts Lebanon and South (8-3-1, 3-3-1) closes its regular season at Silverton.
Cascade 5, Sweet Home 0
TURNER — The Huskies are still searching for their first win of the season as they dropped their seventh straight against Cascade.
Sweet Home (0-10-1, 0-9-1) hosts Sisters on Thursday.
Volleyball
South Albany edged visiting North Salem in a five-set Mid-Willamette Conference match on Tuesday night.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-13, 14-25, 22-25, 15-13.
The RedHawks (5-14, 4-10) hosts Dallas on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 3, Creswell 0
CRESWELL — The Eagles upped their winning streak to seven games with a four-set victory over the Bulldogs.
Set scores were 14-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21.
Santiam Christian (19-3, 7-0) concludes its regular season by hosting Pleasant Hill on Thursday.
East Linn Christian 3, La Pine 0
LEBANON — The Eagles bounced back from last week's loss to Pleasant Hill with a shutout.
Emily Bourne paced the Eagles with 17 kills while Kassie Staton added 12 kills and Aliyah Atkins had seven.
East Linn (8-4, 7-3) travels to Creswell on Wednesday.
Girls water polo
West Albany rolled to a 15-3 win against Cottage Grove.
Bailey Dickerson, Kylee Crofcheck and Sabrina Grato all scored three goals for the Bulldogs (14-5, 3-0).
Allie Bates added two goals and Natalie Bass, Riley Lloyd, Londyn Randall and Erica Reitman all had one. Goalie Hailey Wadlington had three blocks.
The Bulldogs play at the South Salem Invitational on Friday through Sunday.
Boys water polo
West Albany took a 16-2 win against Cottage Grove.
Conner Mier had five saves, Cooper Nelson four saves and Nash Bending two saves in goal for the Bulldogs (18-5, 5-0).
Luke Hayes had two goals and Zane Montgomery added one. Both are freshmen and scored for the first time.
The Bulldogs play at the Modesto (California) Delong Tournament over the weekend.