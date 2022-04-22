Prep roundup: Carapinha leads Bulldogs in softball win

Four players had three hits Thursday in West Albany softball’s 15-8 home win against North Salem in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.

Kylie Carapinha led the way, going 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. Serena Hattori, Sidnee Holloway and LaNae Gutierrez also had three hits. Gutierrez had three RBIs.

In the circle, Kenzie West struck out five batters and walked two.

The Bulldogs (7-6, 3-1) were scheduled to play at Lebanon on Friday and at Central on Monday.

Corvallis 9, South Albany 1

Holland Jensen went 4 for 4 with a double at the plate and struck out 12 batters in the Spartans’ home win.

Jensen allowed four hits and one earned run with no walks. Teammate Sydney Conklin was 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs, two stolen bases and a team-high three runs scored. Kayla Pickering added two hits for the Spartans.

Ruby Shumaker had two hits with a double and one RBI for South. RedHawks pitcher Kenzie Hale gave up 14 hits, seven earned runs and a walk with four strikeouts.

Corvallis (8-6, 2-2) was scheduled to play at North Salem on Friday and host Crescent Valley on Monday. South (5-9, 2-3) was to host Dallas on Friday and be home to Central on Wednesday.

Other softball score: Kennedy 8, Jefferson 1

Baseball scores: Crescent Valley 11, North Salem 0; Stayton 4, Sweet Home 1; Santiam Christian 10, East Linn Christian 0 (6)

Boys tennis

Corvallis defeated visiting West Albany on a tiebreaker (10 sets to 8) in a match between the last two undefeated Mid-Willamette Conference teams.

Corvallis (9-1, 5-0) won the singles matches, with victories by Rowan Mosher (6-2, 7-5), Chad Romrell (6-0, 6-1), Anders Johnson (6-0, 6-1) and Liam Gottlieb (6-0, 6-0).

West’s winning doubles teams were Caleb Simpkins and Hudson Clark (6-2, 7-6 (7-4)), Devin LaCasse-Tran and Reece Crocker (5-7, 6-3, 6-3), Aidan Davis and Ian Lloyd (6-2, 1-6, 6-2) and Jonas Meyer and Chayton Schuerger (6-1 6-3).

South Albany 8, Central 0

Fernando Amador and Natanael Contreras got a win in their first varsity match at second doubles in South’s victory at North Salem. The duo won 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

Central forfeited four matches. The RedHawks’ other winners were Blaine Leichty at first singles (6-1, 6-0) and the teams of Jaden Gamboa and Aldo Ramirez at first doubles (6-0, 6-0) and Cameron Bylund and TJ Davenport at third doubles (6-2, 6-0). Leichty improved to 7-1 on the season.

Girls tennis

Corvallis swept all matches in straight sets in an 8-0 win at West Albany.

The Spartans’ singles winners were Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana (6-0, 6-0), River Ribeiro (6-3, 6-3), Maggie Hackethorn (6-0, 6-1) and Mishelle Noa-Guevara (6-3, 6-0).

The doubles winners were the teams of Jimena Noa-Guevara and Sofia Isaias-Day (6-2, 6-4), Arianna Hendler and Corinna Lobscheid (6-0, 6-1), Rose Davis and AnnaBeth Dinkins (6-4, 6-4) and Clarissa Perez and Liza Nagy (7-5, 6-3).

Track and field

Jayden Christy won two events to lead the Santiam Christian boys to first place in a six-team meet at East Linn Christian.

Christy was first in the 110 hurdles (15.56) and high jump (5-10).

Colin Longballa won the 400 (56.55) and was second in the 1,500 (4:57.01), and Benjamin Bourne won the 1,500 (4:21.87) and was, second in the 800 (2:13.86).

Santiam Christian also got wins from Caleb Ness in the 800 (2:13.76) and Sam Schmidgall in the 3,000 (11:24.91). SC's 4x400 relay team of Kamran Ness, Max David, Izaak Frye and Yusei Sasanuma was first in 3:54.97.

The East Linn boys were third, led by wins from Nick Schermerhorn in the 300 hurdles (46.83), Nathan Rehart in the shot put (37-7), Seth Goins in the pole vault (8-6) and Aidan Morgan in the triple jump (38-4 1/2). Schermerhorn and Morgan ran on the winning 4x100 relay (47.30).

Carson Geneser won the long jump (19-2 1/2) for Scio, which was fifth.

Scio was the top area team on the girls' side, placing second overall.

Athena Lau won the 800 (2:41.62) and Mariah Adams the 300 hurdles (54.08), and both ran legs on the winning 4x400 relay (4:45.62)

Santiam Christian was third behind wins from Chloe Beck in the 100 (13.83) and 200 (29.01), Elise Linderman in the high jump (4-8) and triple jump (31-3) and Brinley Beam in the 3,000 (14:02.35). Linderman and Beck ran on the winning 4x100 relay (53.65).

Jessica Corliss won the 100 hurdles (19:37) and pole vault (7-0) for East Linn, which was fourth.

Harrisburg teams second

Terek Logan won the high jump (5-10) and pole vault (11-0) and was second in the long jump (20-½) as Harrisburg finished second in the boys and girls standings in a five-team home meet.

Teammate Britt Murray won the discus (110-3½) and was second in the shot put (34-11). The Eagles also got boys wins from Jonathan Ruiz in the 1,500 (5:11.97), Abe Noll in the 3,000 (11:23.24) and Ethan Smathers in the 110 hurdles (20.24).

Harrisburg’s Lillie Logan won the 300 hurdles (58.77) and triple jump (30-6) and joined Rachel Harcus, Michelle Lopez and Cadence Smith on the winning 4x400 relay (4:46.73).

Stelly leads Lions

Elijah Stelly won the long jump (18-7½) and was second in the 100 (11.7) to lead the Jefferson boys to fourth place in a five-team at Santiam at Mill City

Jefferson also got boys wins from Osbaldo Vasquez in the 800 (2:30.62) and Oliver Gorman in the 3,000 (12:52.94).

Gwyn Orton won the pole vault (7-6) and Holly Gay was third (6-0) for the Jefferson girls, who were fifth overall.

