Madie Dowell and Hannah Stadstad had eight kills apiece and Sydney Backer 20 digs in West Albany's three-set home volleyball sweep of Crescent Valley.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-13, 25-19.
Gracie Boeder added five blocks and Kierra Sanchez two aces for the Bulldogs.
Both teams play Central in their next match, CV (3-6, 2-3 Mid-Willamette Conference) on the road Tuesday and West at home (10-0, 6-0) next Thursday.
South Albany 3, Silverton 0
The RedHawks rolled to the Mid-Willamette Conference road win.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-12, 25-20.
Abby Sadowsky had nine kills, Jadah Schmidtke had eight kills, Morgan Maynard had 10 digs and five aces and Erin Scott and Taya Manibusan both had 12 digs for the RedHawks.
SAHS (7-2, 4-1) hosts Corvallis on Tuesday.
Corvallis 3, Dallas 0
Ryann Gregg had 20 kills and five aces on 12-of-14 serving to lead the Spartans to the road win.
Nevaeh Bray added seven kills and was perfect on 16 serves with two aces. Zaley Bennett had 27 assists and Hanna Jones was 13-of-15 serving with two aces.
Corvallis coach Steve Hyre credited Kendal Simmons for her passing in serve receive and her defense.
The Spartans (5-2, 4-1) play at South Albany on Tuesday.
Monroe 3, East Linn Christian Academy 0
The Dragons defeated the visiting Eagles in the Central Valley Conference match.
Scores were 25-15, 25-15, 15-16.
Tyler Warden had nine kills and four aces, Mirtha Lopez had six kills, Ashley Sutton had 13 assists and four aces and Sarah Thompson had 12 digs for Monroe (9-2).
The Dragons (9-2, 4-0) play at Central Linn on Tuesday. ELCA (5-3, 2-2) plays at the Mapleton tourney Saturday.
Other scores: Sisters def. Philomath, 25-23, 25-15, 25-22; Sweet Home def. Molalla 25-11, 25-12, 25-17; Harrisburg def. Coquille 25-15, 25-16, 25-20; Scio def. Nestucca 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 25-20; Central Linn def. Oakland, 22-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-15; Regis def. Jefferson 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-8
Boys soccer
The 5A defending state champion beat the 4A runner-up as Corvallis topped host North Marion 3-1 Thursday in Aurora.
The Spartans (3-2) go to South Salem on Tuesday for another nonleague game.
Other scores: Hillsboro 3, South Albany 1; Lebanon 6, Sweet Home 0; Philomath 4, Sisters 3; East Linn Christian 3, Jefferson 2; Central Linn 3, Santiam Christian 2
Cross-country
Sunitha Black and Blake Byer were individual winners Wednesday in leading Crescent Valley to both team titles at the Stayton Invite.
Black won the girls race, covering the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 19 minutes, 54 seconds. Teammate Angela Martin was third (21:53), Sophie Fisher fourth (21:57) and Kaiya Leamy fifth (22:01) to lead the Raiders, who had 22 points.
Ava Betts was second in 20:21 to lead Corvallis, which was third. Regan Hauke (31st, 25:56) was the top finisher for Harrisburg, which was incomplete.
Byer won the boys race in 17:12, 44 seconds ahead of runner-up and teammate Keller Norland. The Raiders, who won with 31 points, also had Logan Pawlowski in fourth (18:15).
Raymond Ingersoll was third (18:09) for Corvallis, which was third in the team standings. Harrisburg's Joon Ryu was his team's first finisher in 13th (18:59). The Eagles were sixth.
Girls soccer
Sailor Allman scored twice to lead Santiam Christian to a 2-1 Special District 3 win against Central Linn at Adair Village.
Allman scored off a corner kick from Audrey Miller in the 31st minute and off an assist from Trinity Beck in the 56th minute.
Central Linn scored on an own-goal.
SC goalie Kailey Gurr had 2 saves. The Eagles (5-0, 1-0) host De La Salle on Saturday.
West Albany 4, McNary 3
The Bulldogs held on for the nonconference win at WAHS.
Bethany Marteeny scored two goals for the Bulldogs (3-1).
"This was a hard fought game, that was wild from the start," WAHS coach Erik Ihde said. "WA scored three goals in the first 11 minutes. Our offense was firing on all cylinders."
The Bulldogs host Willamette on Tuesday.
Philomath 4, Sisters 0
The Warriors won their third straight with the home league victory. Philomath (3-2-1, 3-0-1) hosts Newport next Thursday in another league match.
Other scores: Lebanon 6, Sweet Home 0