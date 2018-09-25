The West Albany boys soccer team scored twice in the first half and held on to top Crescent Valley 2-1 in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at the Field of Dreams.
Grant Moen and Koby Ruiz scored goals and Dakota Lacasse-Tran had an assist for the Bulldogs.
"We fought hard and capitalized on some mistakes," WAHS coach Kevin Branigan said. "The guys work extremely hard for each other and that's very cool to see."
West (5-2-0, 1-0-0) plays at Lebanon on Thursday and CV (0-5-2, 0-1-0) plays at Silverton on Oct. 2 in their next MWC games.
Corvallis 5, Dallas 1
DALLAS — The Spartans remained undefeated by topping Dallas 5-1 on Tuesday in its Mid-Willamette Conference opener.
The Spartans (5-0-2, 1-0-0) resume MWC action by hosting Central at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Central 2, South Albany 1
MONMOUTH — South Albany fell to the Panthers in its Mid-Willamette Valley Conference opener.
Stewart Curtis scored for South, off an assist by Ozzie Ramirez, to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second half. South pressured thereafter but could not get the equalizer.
"It's a disappointing loss," SAHS coach Tony Vandermeer said. "Central played well and we battled hard but just could not get that tying goal. We did some good things, however."
South (4-2-1, 0-1-0) resumes MWC play at North Salem on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 2, Jefferson 0
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian upped its winning streak to four games with a shutout win over Jefferson.
The Eagles (5-2, 4-1) travel to Pleasant Hill on Wednesday.
North Salem 6, Lebanon 0
SALEM — Lebanon couldn't keep pace with North Salem's offense as the Warriors dropped their league opener.
The Warriors (1-6, 0-1) host West Albany on Thursday.
Central Linn 2, La Pine 1
HALSEY — The Cobras broke through for their first Special District 3 win by scoring twice in the second half. Central Linn (2-4-1, 1-4-0) visits East Linn Christian on Thursday in its next league match.
Newport 5, Sweet Home 0
SWEET HOME — The Huskies lost the Oregon West Conference game to remain winless. Sweet Home (0-6-0, 0-5-0) plays at Woodburn on Thursday.
Girls soccer
Crescent Valley and West Albany battled to a scoreless tie at WAHS in the Mid-Willamette Conference opener for both teams.
"Both defenses played well," West coach Erik Ihde said. "I was happy with the opportunities we created. I have to tip my hat to the CV defense, especially the keeper who played a brilliant game.
"CV was a tough team. I am happy with how we are playing as we start league play."
CV (2-3-2, 0-0-1) hosts Silverton on Oct. 2 in its next game. West (4-1-2, 0-0-1) hosts Lebanon in a MWC game on Thursday.
Lebanon 3, North Salem 3
LEBANON — The Warriors scored twice in the second half to erase a 2-1 deficit in their Mid-Willamette Conference opener. The tie snapped a five-game losing streak for LHS (0-5-1, 0-0-1), which resumes MWC play at West Albany at 7 p.m. Thursday.
South Albany 3, Central 1
South Albany remained unbeaten on the season with a win over Central to stretch its winning streak to six.
The RedHawks (6-0, 1-0) travel to North Salem on Thursday.
Creswell 1, East Linn Christian 0
LEBANON — Creswell handed the Eagles their first Special District 3 setback. ELC (5-2-0, 4-1-0) hosts Central Linn in another league game on Thursday.
Newport 4, Sweet Home 1
NEWPORT — Sweet Home couldn't find an offensive rhythm against Newport as the Huskies remain winless on the season.
The Huskies (0-6-1, 0-5-1) host Woodburn on Thursday.
Volleyball
After suffering their first loss of the season last Saturday against Sunset, Corvallis got back to its winning ways with a 3-0 shutout win over Silverton. Set scores were 25-19, 25-12, 25-10.
Hanna Jones and Ryan Gregg paced the Spartans offensively as they went 16-of-17 serving with four aces and 17-of-18 serving with four aces and 11 kills respectively. Nevaeh Bray and Allie Watts played a key role for the Corvallis defense as they helped lock down the net. Taylor Quinn added 12 digs and Kylynn Quinn added 17 assists.
Corvallis (12-1, 8-0) travel to Central on Thursday.
Scio 3, Dayton 1
DAYTON – Scio extended its winning streak to four games with a four set victory over Dayton.
Set scores were 25-14, 25-20, 24-26, 25-12.
The Loggers (9-4, 2-1) host Yamhill-Carlton on Thursday.
Regis 3, East Linn Christian 1
LEBANON — East Linn Christian dropped its fifth straight contest with a four set loss to Regis.
Set scores were 26-28, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21.
The Eagles (2-10, 0-7) travel to Central Linn on Thursday.
Alsea 3, Siletz Valley 0
ALSEA — Alsea beat Siletz in three quick sets to earn its sixth straight win. Set scores were 25-6, 25-7, 25-14.
Kaleea Bishop had 12 aces. Jami Harper added five aces and five kills. Jessica Carlisle nine aces and four kills.
The Wolverines (11-7, 7-1) host Mapleton on Thursday.
Philomath 3, Woodburn 0
PHILOMATH — Philomath earned its second straight win with a three set victory over Woodburn. Set scores were 25-7, 25-12, 25-13.
The Warriors (13-4, 4-2) travel to Stayton on Wednesday.
Sweet Home 3, Newport 0
NEWPORT — Sweet Home bounced back from a Saturday loss to Sisters in strong fashion as the Huskies defeated Newport. Set scores were 25-12, 25-10, 25-13.
The Huskies (11-2, 6-0) host Woodburn on Thursday.
Monroe 3, Jefferson 1
JEFFERSON — Monroe took the Central Valley Conference match, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19.
Maddie Gamache had 12 kills and 11 digs, Mirtha Lopez had 11 kills and 12 digs, Ashley Sutton had 36 Assists, 10 digs and eight aces and Tyler Warden had 12 kills, 11 digs and six aces for Monroe.
The Dragons (7-7, 5-2) host Oakland and Jefferson (3-6, 2-5) hosts Lowell in league matches on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 3, La Pine 0
LA PINE — The Eagles swept the Mountain Valley Conference match, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14.
SC (11-1, 2-0) resumes league play on Thursday by hosting Creswell.
Crescent Valley 3, North Salem 1
SALEM — The Raiders won the final two sets to take the Mid-Willamette Conference match. Set scores were 25-22, 12-25, 25-16, 25-16.
Tais Vega had 15 kills and 12 digs, Adrianna Kazmaier had 17 digs and Eva Buford had 13 assists, five aces and three kills.
CV (4-9, 3-5) plays in the Mt. Hood Invitational at Barlow High in Gresham on Saturday.
Water polo
The West Albany boys hammered Marist 18-6 at the Albany Community Pool.
Dylan Hayes scored three times and Noah Bending and Joel Fief added two goals apiece for the Bulldogs (11-3), who play at West Salem on Thursday in their next match.
Cross-country
JEFFERSON — Harrisburg's boys placed third and Santiam Christian's girls took first at the Jefferson Invitational.
Harrisburg trailed Woodland (Wash.) and Chemewa. Corvallis was fifth, Scio was 10th and Jefferson placed 12th.
Scio's Luke Thomas (19:07) placed seventh to lead local finishers. Austin Brock (19:21) placed 11th to lead Harrisburg; Carson Post (19:39) took 14th to lead Santiam Christian; Ellis Kline (20:08) took 20th to pace Corvallis and Luis Cortes (21:14) was 39th to lead Jefferson.
Harrisburg was third, Jefferson fourth behind SC in the six-team girls race. SC's Ann Livingston (23:19) took fifth to lead local finishers.
Kira Sabin (23:30) of Jefferson was sixth, Jayden Driver (23:39) of Scio was seventh, Emmily Cheek (23:44) of Harrisburg was eighth and Lydia Loza (27:36) of Corvallis was 30th to lead their respective teams.