West Albany scored 16 points in a row at one stretch and defeated Lebanon 3-0 on Tuesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at West. Set scores were 25-11, 25-16, 25-21.
Taylor Tedrow led the Bulldogs with 15 kills; Lindsey Stewart added 10. Sydney Backer had 30 digs and three aces, Courtney Isom had 17 assists and Elijah Sanders had 12 assists.
"I felt that we did a great job of aggressively going at Lebanon with our serves," coach Kelli Backer said. "We were a well balanced attack and everyone was getting on the action tonight. It's exciting to see our team play well both offensively and defensively."
Lebanon was anchored by the play of Nicole Christie (10 kills) Nicole Bender (17 assists, nine digs) and Cessna Trembath (11 digs).
The Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1) play at Crescent Valley on Thursday and Lebanon (3-4, 2-2) plays at Silverton on Sept. 18 in their next action.
Dallas 3, Crescent Valley 1
DALLAS — Crescent Valley couldn't keep pace with Dallas as the Raiders dropped their second straight contest.
Set scores were 16-25, 22-25, 25-23, 17-25.
While the Raiders have had their struggles this season, they're continuing to improve each and every game.
We keep improving every time we hit the court," coach Troy Shorley said. "We're starting to find our identity, and as a young team that increases our chances for success."
Adrianna Kazmaier had two aces and 18 digs, Elizabeth Hodgert had nine kills and seven digs and Tais Vega finished with 13 kills and 17 digs.
The Raiders (1-7) host West Albany on Thursday.
Monroe 3, Lowell 1
MONROE — Monroe extended its winning streak to two games as the Dragons bounced back from a first set loss to claim a victory over Lowell.
Set scores were 16-25, 25-18, 25-15, and 25-14.
Monroe was paced by the play of Tyler Warden who had 11 kills, 11 digs and four aces.
Maddie Gamache added six kills and 18 digs while Ashely Sutton had 23 assists and four aces.
The Dragons (5-4, 3-0) travel to East Linn on Thursday.
Boys soccer
South Albany rolled to a 5-1 nonconference win against Parkrose at home.
SAHS (4-0) led 1-0 at the ninth minure on a Slava Hubenya goal off an assist by Ozzy Ramirez. That score held into halftime.
Carlos Reyes gave the RedHawks a 2-0 lead at the 41st minute, but Parkrose cut it to 2-1 11 minutes later.
That sparked a strong flurry from South. The RedHawks finished with goals by Ramirez, Reyes and Vova Hubenya.
“When they scored it, they got us woke up,” SAHS coach Tony Vandermeer said. “It was 2-1 after we had dominated most of the game.”
The RedHawks host Hillsboro on Thursday.
East Linn Christian 1, Santiam Christian 0
ADAIR VILLAGE — East Linn won its second game of the season by edging SC in the Special District 3 game.
Girls soccer
PHILOMATH – Kali Saathoff scored two goals to lead Philomath to a 4-1 win over Stayton in an Oregon West Conference game.
Saathoff scored a goal in each half for the Warriors, who led 2-0 at the break.
Alivia Pittman and Quincy Pittman both added goals for PHS (3-2, 2-1).
“We were pretty good we had close to 20 shots on goal,” PHS coach Matt Phelps said. “We could have put more in but we controlled most of the game.”
The Warriors play at Sisters on Thursday.
Girls water polo
The West Albany girls rolled to a 26-10 5A South win against Willamette in Albany.
The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0) shot 87 percent for the match.
Kylee Crofcheck had six goals, Sabrina Grato had five goals and six steals, Olivia Friedel had five goals
And Bailey Dickerson had four goals and seven assists.
Senior goalie Kelsey Goertzen had three blocks.
The Bulldogs play at South Eugene on Thursday.
Boys water polo
The West Albany boys took a 21-7 5A South win against Willamette in Albany.
The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) were led by Eric Formiller with four goals and Kieran Van Horsen with three. Colby Huddleston, Dylan Hayes and Ben Hugulet all had two goals.
Braxton Reece, Nash Bendig, Hunter Nelson, Trenton Worden, Gabe Ayala, Luke Hayes, Joel Fief and Sahijpreet Gwahlai all had one goal. Reece had six steals.
Freshman Braiden Hamilton had four saves in his first game as goalie.