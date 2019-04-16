The West Albany baseball team rolled to a 13-0 Mid-Willamette Conference win against South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game played at Linn-Benton Community College.
Wednesday, the Bulldogs (8-3, 3-1) play at Silverton and the RedHawks (4-10, 0-4) play at Corvallis.
Pleasant Hill 8, Santiam Christian 2
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles fell in the Special District 3 game.
SC could not get going at the plate, finishing with four hits.
"They scored early and we had a couple chances to answer but we didn’t get a timely hit when we needed it," SC coach Matt Nosack said.
Ely Kennel and Rylan Kutsch both doubled for SC.
SC (10-4, 1-2) plays at Creswell Thursday.
Silverton 4, Lebanon 3
SILVERTON — The Warriors gave the Mid-Willamette Conference-leading Foxes all they could handle but fell short.
It was another tough loss for the Warriors, who have lost five games by one or two runs.
Lebanon (4-8) plays at Crescent Valley Wednesday.
Monroe 12, Oakridge 0
OAKRIDGE — The Dragons dominated play en route to the Special District 3 win.
Monroe (11-1, 5-0) has built an eight-game winning streak. The Dragons host Central Linn Wednesday.
Harrisburg 12, Creswell 6
HARRISBURG — The Eagles pulled away for the home Special District 3 win.
Harrisburg (5-6) hosts Santiam Christian Monday.
Scio 6, Amity 5
SCIO — The Loggers held on for the Special District 1 win at home.
Scio (3-11) hosts Blanchet Catholic on Thursday.
Softball
North Salem 11, Crescent Valley 4
The Vikings outlasted the Raiders in the Mid-Willamette Conference game at CV.
Crescent Valley (2-4) plays Central at CV on Wednesday.
Dallas 6, South Albany 0
DALLAS — The RedHawks could not get their offense going in the Mid-Willamette Conference loss.
Abby Sadowsky doubled for South Albany's lone hit.
South Albany (3-9) plays at North Salem Wednesday.
Central Linn 4, Monroe 3
HALSEY — The Cobras held off the Dragons to take the Special District 3 win.
Central Linn (12-1) plays at Oakridge Thursday.
Monroe falls to 2-5 overall. The Dragons host Mohawk Thursday.
Dayton 11, Scio 3
SCIO — The Loggers could not keep pace in the PacWest Conference loss.
Scio has lost two in a row after a 7-0 start.
The Loggers play at Yamhill-Carlton Friday.
Creswell 11, Harrisburg 5
HARRISBURG — The Eagles dropped a tough Mountain Valley Conference game at home.
Harrisburg (7-7) plays at Santiam Christian Wednesday.
Boys tennis
South Albany rolled to an 8-0 Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet win against North Salem at SAHS.
Ozzy Ramirez defeated Ben Garcia 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles after losing to Garcia earlier in the year.
The RedHawks (4-4, 2-3) play at Crescent Valley Thursday.
Crescent Valley 8, Central 0
INDEPENDENCE — Singles winners for CV (2-1) were Bojan Soskic (1), Jacob Eckroth (2), Max Solensky (3) and Michael Gu (4).
Doubles winners for CV were Kevin Dai and Todd Meng (1), Ronny Junkins and Evan Kooyman (2), Cole Laureano and Ben Pappas (3), and Jemin Kim and Max Patel (4).
Corvallis 5, West Albany 3
The Spartans took all four singles matches in the Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet at West Albany.
The Bulldogs' No. 1 doubles team won.
Philomath 7, Woodburn 1
WOODBURN — The Warriors swept the doubles and won three of four singles matches.
Philomath's Colton Beckstead took a 6-2, 6-2 win against Jonathon Swenson at No. 1 singles.
The Warriors (5-1, 1-1) play a make up match against North Marion Friday at Ashbrook School.
Girls tennis
Corvallis High took a 6-2 win against West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet at CHS.
Corvallis' Journey Lipscomb defeated Ceanne Elliott 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
The teams split the singles but the Spartans swept the doubles matches to take the win.
Philomath 7, Woodburn 1
WOODBURN — The Warriors stay undefeated with the road win.
Selah Carlisle won at No. 1 singles and Maddie Melton won at No. 2 singles for Philomath.
The Warriors will play a makeup match Wednesday against Sisters at Ashbrook School.
Track and field
SWEET HOME — Kate Hawken won two individual girls events and ran on two winning relays Tuesday to lead Sweet Home to a sweep of a three-team meet.
Hawken was first in the 100 (personal-best 13.24 seconds) and 200 (27.37) meters and had legs on the 4x100 (52.19) and 4x400 (4:20.28) relays.
Sweet Home’s Noah Dinsfriend won the boys 110 hurdles (16.28), 300 hurdles (41.85) and ran on the first-place 4x400 relay (3:33.19).
The Huskies also had double winners in Tristan Calkins (200, personal-best 23.94; long jump, 21-11) and Lance Hanson (100, 12.11; triple jump, 38-1). They also ran on the long relay along with Casey Tow.
Jaden Williams led a Philomath sweep of the top four spots in the boys discus with a PR toss of 139-1.
Philomath’s Sadiemay Gullberg won the girls shot put (31-9½) and discus (100-0).