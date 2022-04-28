Prep roundup: Bulldogs defeat RedHawks in girls tennis

South Albany High won the matches at first singles and doubles Wednesday, but host West Albany won the remaining matches in a 6-2 Mid-Willamette Conference girls tennis win.

Singles winners were South’s Emma Poris (6-3, 6-4) and West’s Elsa Berry (6-1, 7-5), Rylie Cornell (6-0, 6-0) and Grace Horner (6-2, 6-0).

Doubles winners were South’s Dari Quiroga and Lily Poris (6-3, 6-4) and West’s Cora Gilder and Madison Marteeny (6-4, 6-2), Szammy Kitchen and Maddie Richey (6-2, 6-3) and Avery Romney and Nora Brandon (6-4, 7-6, (7-4)).

“Hats off to South's No. 1s in singles and doubles. They played tough matches, and Emma Poris looked particularly solid for South,” West coach Justin Crow said. “I'm proud of my No. 3 doubles team of Maddie Richey and Szammy Kitchen for battling back from losing their first set to winning sets two and three.”

Crescent Valley 8, South Albany 0

Sophie Katz won 6-0, 6-2 at first singles in the Raiders’ Tuesday home win.

The Raiders’ other singles winners were Kerry Lin (6-0, 6-0), Elizabeth Li (6-0, 6-0) and Anna Richards (6-0, 6-1). The doubles winners were the teams of Kara Paterson and Zoe Hughes (6-1, 6-0), Anna Nguyen and Nicole Huang (6-0, 6-0), Haley Bland and Victoria Singharaj (6-0, 6-0) and Aydri Barlow and Kayna Smith (6-0, 6-0).

Boys tennis

Dawson Beckstead won 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 at first singles in Philomath’s 8-0 win against North Marion.

The Warriors’ other singles winners were Dylan Bell (6-0, 6-1), Andrew Leonard (6-0, 6-0) and Mark Grimmer Jr. (6-3, 6-0).

Philomath’s doubles winners were the teams of Noah Aynes and Theodore Benbow (6-1, 6-2), Gradin Fairbanks and Sawyer Ainsworth (7-5, 6-4), Owen Thomas and Braedon Littrell (6-1, 6-1) and Osvaldo Garcia-Bazon and Ethan Aynes (6-2, 6-3).

Softball

Taylor Thompson was 4 for 5 with a two-run double in the ninth inning in West Albany’s 9-6 Mid-Willamette Conference softball win at Silverton.

Kenzie West pitched a complete game and was 1 of 2 at the plate with one RBI. Kylie Carapinha, Serena Hattori and Adie McArthur all had two hits. McArthur had two RBIs.

In the top of the ninth, Sidnee Holloway walked and Kylie Carapinha hit a single before West hit a ground ball that resulted in a throwing error that allowed a run to score. Thompson followed with her double to make it 9-6.

Other softball scores: Central 10, South Albany 7; Philomath 12, Newport 7; Cascade 10, Sweet Home 0 (6); Dayton 6, Scio 5; Jefferson 15, Gervais 0 (3)

Baseball scores: Lebanon 8, Crescent Valley 4; Silverton 12, South Albany 2 (5); West Albany 21, North Salem 0 (5); Stayton 8, Sweet Home 0; Dayton 2, Scio 0; Lowell 3, East Linn Christian 2 (8); Monroe 8, Oakland 5

