Prep roundup: Brolin throws no-hitter, Griffith two-hitter in Philomath baseball DH sweep

Skylar Brolin threw a no-hitter and David Griffith pitched a complete-game two hitter Thursday as Philomath High swept an Oregon West Conference doubleheader at Sisters.

The Warriors won the first game 8-0 with Griffith on the mound. He had five strikeouts and two walks. Brolin’s no-hitter in the nightcap, a 6-0 victory, included eight strikeouts and two walks.

“David Griffith was outstanding on the mound. He pounded the strike zone and our defense played great behind him,” Philomath coach Levi Webber said. “Skylar was phenomenal. He made a lot of big pitches in tough counts. Competed in the zone and our defense played outstanding behind him.”

Cameron Ordway had five hits with two doubles and three RBIs in the two games. Carson Gerding had four total hits with a double and Logan Carter three hits with two doubles.

Philomath (9-8, 8-1) hosts league-leading Stayton on Monday.

Other baseball scores: Lebanon 6, North Salem 3; Creswell 20, Harrisburg/Mohawk 14

Softball

Amelia Ellsworth struck out nine and allowed two earned runs in Monroe’s 6-5, nine-inning Special District 3 win at Oakland.

Danielle Martin and Emily Hull both had two hits for the Dragons, and Hannah Hicks had two RBIs in the top of the ninth to help give Monroe a cushion.

“We had trouble pushing runs across and left 11 runners on base,” Dragons coach Richard Fielder said. “We just couldn't get those big hits when we needed them, but we did leave with a win.”

Monroe (13-3, 11-1) was scheduled to host Camas Valley in a doubleheader Friday and will host Oakland on Saturday.

Other softball scores: Cascade 8, Philomath 0; Sweet Home 18, Woodburn 1; Jefferson 19, Colton 4; Santiam 11, Central Linn 5

Boys tennis

Crescent Valley swept the singles matches in a 6-2 Mid-Willamette Conference home win against Silverton.

The Raiders’ doubles winners were the teams of Richard Wang and Luke Forester (6-2, 6-1), Seojin Lee and Dylan Paterson (6-1, 6-2), Will Rosling and Anthony TJ Dukes (6-2, 6-2) and Noam Raich and Joshua Peterson (6-1, 6-1).

CV’s singles winners were Noah Curtis (6-0, 6-2) and Abe Tsai (6-0, 6-0).

Philomath 6, Stayton 2

The Warriors (9-1) won all four singles matches in the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 home win.

Philomath’s singles winners were Dawson Beckstead (6-0, 6-1), Dylan Bell (6-0, 6-0), Andrew Leonard (6-0, 6-1) and Sawyer Ainsworth (6-2, 6-3). The Warriors doubles winners were the teams of Noah Aynes and Theodore Benbow (6-3, 6-1) and Gradin Fairbanks and Braedon Littrell (6-4, 6-1).

Girls tennis

Corvallis swept the singles matches in a 5-3 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Dallas.

The Spartans’ singles winners were Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana (6-0, 6-0), Corinna Lobscheid (7-6(6), 6-2), Maggie Hackethorn (6-1, 6-0) and Mishelle Noa-Guevara (6-3, 6-1).

Rose Davis and AnnaBeth Dinkins won at third doubles (6-1, 6-3) for Corvallis.

“Our singles players kept up the performances I've seen all year from them, and our 3 doubles did an excellent job on closing out the overall score,” Spartans coach Nicholas Weaver said. “Rose's net play and AnnaBeth's baseline skills were on full display in the dual clinching match. They played brilliantly in the clutch to get us the win..

Girls lacrosse

Nikki Beers and Justine Bontrager had three goals apiece in West Albany’s 10-8 home loss to Corvallis.

Mack McKenna added one goal and one assist for West.

Corvallis scored twice in the final two minutes to take the win. Both teams are now 1-1 in the Willamette Valley League, tied with McNary.

West Albany hosts two non-league games Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Roseburg at 11:30 a.m. and South Eugene at 4:30 p.m.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0