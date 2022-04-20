Prep roundup: Blaine wins twice for Bulldogs at Central meet

West Albany High sophomore Haley Blaine won the 400 meters (1 minutes, 2.15 seconds) and 3,000 (10:38.28) to lead the Bulldogs in a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet at Central in Independence.

West also got girls wins from Alexa McGowan in the 100 (14.03) and Melia Rasmussen in the discus (90-3).

The Bulldogs won the meet on the girls’ side and finished third in the boys standings.

West got boys wins from Owen Roberts in the 1,500 (5:11.0), Garrett Lee in the 110 hurdles (16.10), Joe Wagner in the discus (117-3) and Jordan Stewart in the long jump (19-5½).

Warriors first at Monroe

Philomath won the team titles and Monroe was second on both sides in a five-team meet at Monroe.

Philomath’s Aneeka Steen won the girls 800 (2:32.25) and high jump (4-9) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:45.24). Teammate Phoebe Coen won the 1,500 (5:43.35) and also ran on the relay.

Monroe’s Matilyn Richardson was first in the 200 (29.01), 400 (1:07.49), javelin (83-7) and triple jump (29-10).

The Dragons also had two-event winners in Lainie Bateman in the 300 hurdles (53.12) and long jump (13-11¾) and Laura Young in the shot put (38-8) and discus (118-5). Teammate Ella Hinton won the 3,000 (12:30.46).

Philomath’s Lukas Dunn (800, 2:18.17) and Seth Arthurs (triple jump, 37-6½) won their respectively individual boys events and also had legs on the winning 4x400 relay (4:04.59).

The Warriors also got boys wins from Joseph Choi in the shot put (35-10) and Caleb Jensen in the long jump (18-0).

Monroe had boys wins from Nathaniel Young in the 300 hurdles (47.32) and Diego Garcia in the discus (89-2).

Cobras second, third at Waldport

Bren Schneiter won the 400 (56.63), high jump (5-8) and triple jump (40-1) to help the Central Linn boys to second place in a 2A Special District 3 three-team meet at Waldport

Teammate Zane Lindsey won the 100 (12.28) and 200 (24.90). The Cobras also got boys wins from Coen Schneiter in the 300 hurdles (51.76) and JC Erickson in the discus (88-2).

The Central Linn girls were third overall.

Katie Almasie won the girls 100 (14.86) and 200 (30.76) and ran on the winning 4x100 (58.58) and 4x400 (4:58.15) relays. Teammate Gemma Rowland won the shot put (30-2½) and ran on the 4x400 relay.

Boys tennis

Corvallis won five matches in straight sets in an 8-0 win at Lebanon.

Chad Romrell (6-1, 6-2), Liam Gottlieb (6-1, 6-2) and Reid Gold (6-4, 6-3) were the Spartans’ singles winners. At doubles, the winners were the teams of Andrew Fernandez and Baker Celis (3-6, 6-1, 6-1), Ty Moyer and Avery Tilt (6-4, 7-6 (7-4)) and Pablo Garcia and Kidus Tadesse (6-2, 6-1).

The fourth singles and doubles matches were forfeits.

Corvallis (8-1, 4-0) hosts West Albany on Thursday.

Baseball

Nephi Heakin had two hits and scored a run and Landen Hecht had a double and one RBI to lead Harrisburg/Mohawk in a 13-3 loss at La Pine in five innings.

The Eagles (4-7, 0-4) host La Pine in a Friday doubleheader.

Other baseball score: Scio 11, Blanchet Catholic 7

Softball scores: Harrisburg/Mohawk 12, La Pine 0; Yamhill-Carlton 12, Scio 2

Girls lacrosse

Justine Bontreager and Cloe Decker each scored a goal and Kambria Bush made 12 saves on goal Tuesday in West Albany’s 14-2 home loss to Newberg.

Saturday, Bontreager had three goals and Decker, Mack Howard and Grace Pena one apiece in an 11-6 home loss to Sisters.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0