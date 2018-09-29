BLUE RIVER — The Alsea High volleyball team took second place at the McKenzie RPI tournament on Saturday.
Teams that participated in the tournament made the 1A or 2A state tournament last year and were ranked going in by RPI as of last Monday.
Alsea started the tournament ranked seventh and defeated North Douglas 25-16, 25-20. Senior Abbie Lowther had six kills and five assists. Jami Harper had four kills, a stuff block, two assists.
Alsea then defeated McKenzie 16-25, 25-22, 16-14. Junior Megan Harper had eight kills and two stuff blocks. Jessica Carlisle had 10 kills.
The Wolverines had lost to both teams in five sets earlier this season.
"Today the girls played as a team and never gave up," coach Katie Sapp said. "I was super impressed by their hustle in both games."
The Wolverines met St. Paul in the championship game and were swept 3-0.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-10, 25-16.
"We had a three hour break between the second and third games and just couldn’t rally our energy," Sapp said. "St. Paul is an impressive team and they were ready for us."
Harper had seven stop blocks and five stuff blocks and added three kills. Lowther had three kills and three assists.
Alsea (14-8, 8-1) resumes Mountain West League play on Tuesday at Eddyville.
Junction City Tournament
JUNCTION CITY — Sweet Home defeated Junction City at the Junction City Tournament.
Set scores were 26-24, 26-24.
The Huskies (13-2) play at Philomath on Tuesday.
Mt. Hood Invite
GRESHAM — Santiam Christian won one and lost two at the Mt. Hood Invite at Barlow High.
The Eagles defeated Crescent Valley 25-15, 25-22, then fell to Bend 25-16, 25-23 and Sandy 25-21, 25-15.
Crescent Valley dropped all four matches, losing to La Salle 25-23, 25-13, Ridgeview 25-13, 24-26, 15-5 and Barlow 25-12, 25-16.
Tais Vega had four aces, 27 kills and 44 digs; Adrianna Kazmaier had one ace and 46 digs and Sierra Noss added three aces, 39 assists and 27 digs for CV.
Philomath fell to Lakeridge 25-17, 25-21.
Cross-country
SPRINGFIELD — The Corvallis High girls took first at the Springfield Invitational.
The Spartans were led by freshman Madeline Nason, who finished first with a time of 19 minutes, 10.40 seconds.
Nason’s teammate Vivienne McFarland Price was fourth in 20:16.40 and Olivia Dever was ninth in 21:09.30.
Corvallis’ Rachel Pollard was 13th in 21:26.40 and Zoey Bailey finished 16th in 21:48.90.
Isabella Ayala (21:12) and Amy Workman (21:20) were 10th and 11th for Lebanon. The Warriors were fourth with 89 points and Central Linn was seventh with 161.
South Albany freshman Logan Parker finished third in the boys race.
Parker ran the 5,000-meter course in 17:24. He led the RedHawks to second with 54 points. Corvallis was fourth with 89, Lebanon fifth with 90 and Central Linn was ninth with 253.
Corvallis freshman Raymond Ingersoll was seventh in 17:33.30, Carson Austin of South finished in 11th with a time of 17:48.20, Lebanon’s Mathew Meckley was 12th in 17:52.30 and Sam Hanson of CHS was 13th in 17:52.70.
South Albany’s Andrew Clinton was 17th in 18:06.30 and Lebanon’s Austin Mustoe (18:11.70) and Alex Solberg (18:13.40) were 18th and 19th, respectively.
Woahink Lake Invitaional
FLORENCE — Philomath’s Hannah Hernandez finished second in the girls race at the Woahink Lake Invitational.
Hernandez had a time of 19:27.25 for the Warriors, who finished fourth. West Albany was fifth.
The Philomath boys finished fourth. Brody Gerig (17:23.06) and Grant Hellesto (17:24.14) finished 16th and 17th, respectively for PHS.
West Albany was 10th.
Water polo
NEWBERG — The West Albany boys finished fourth at the Newberg Tournament.
The Bulldogs lost to Bainbridge, Washington, 12-3 in the third-fourth place game.
The Bulldogs defeated South Eugene 14-7 and Sunset 12-3 earlier in the day.
Kieran Van Horsen led West with 32 goals for the tournament. Eric Formiller added 11 goals and Colby Huddleston had nine. Goalie Conner Mier had 34 blocks.
The Bulldogs take on Churchill on Tuesday at the Albany Community Pool.