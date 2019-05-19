Crescent Valley High came up one win short of a 5A state baseball title last season, but the Raiders are back with a chance to make a return to the final.
The Raiders (22-5), second place in the Mid-Willamette Conference, will begin their quest on Wednesday with a 5 p.m. game against No. 15 seed Crook County (15-11) at Tim Wirth Field.
CV is the No. 2 seed and one of four MWC teams to be seeded in the top six.
The winner of the game will play either No. 10 Wilsonville or No. 7 Pendleton on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Raiders would be home until the finals.
West Albany (16-8) is the No. 6 seed and will play host to No. 11 Hood River Valley (15-9) on Wednesday. Game time has not been announced.
The Bulldogs made a run to the 6A quarterfinals last season as the No. 13 seed, dropping a 3-2 decision in the quarters.
The winner will face either No. 3 Churchill or No. 14 North Salem, the fifth MWC team in the tournament.
Central, the MWC champion, is the No. 1 seed and Silverton the No. 5 seed.
In the 4A bracket, Sweet Home (16-9) received the No. 11 seed and heads to No. 3 La Grande (15-8) on Wednesday for the round of 16. Game time has not been announced.
The winner will take on either No. 3 North Marion or No. 14 Astoria in the quarters on Friday.
Philomath (17-10), which won a play-in game last Thursday, is the No. 10 seed and heads to Baker/Powder Valley (20-4) for a 4 p.m. game on Wednesday. The winner will take on either No. 2 Henley or No. 15 Seaside on Friday.
Santiam Christian (19-6) is in the 3A bracket as the No. 3 seed and will play host to No. 14 Salem Academy (11-9) on Wednesday. Game time has not been announced. The eagles reached the semifinals last season.
The winner will face either No. 11 Taft or No. 6 Irrigon in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Central Linn (14-6) is the No. 13 seed in the 2A/1A playoffs and will play host to No. 20 Culver (13-13) at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The winner heads to No. 4 seed Umpqua Valley Christian on Wednesday.
Monroe (22-1) is the No. 2 seed and will play host to the winner of Monday’s battle between No. 18 Pilot Rock and No. 15 Hosanna Christian. The Dragons would be home until the title game.
Softball
Mid-Willamette Conference champion West Albany is the No. 4 seed in the 5A softball bracket. The Bulldogs (22-3) will open at home against No. 13 seed Churchill (16-10) on Wednesday. Game time has not been announced.
The winner will face the winner of No. 12 Thurston and No. 5 Pendleton in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
Lebanon (15-10) is also in the 5A bracket. The Warriors are the No. 14 seed and head to No. 3 Hillsboro (25-1) for a 5 p.m. game Wednesday.
The winner will take in the winner of the No. 6 Crater and No. 11 La Salle prep game in Friday’s quarterfinals.
The Warriors were the No. 15 seed last season but upset No. 2 seed Hillsboro and then won at No. 7 Hermiston to reach the semifinals before falling to No. 6 Putnam, 5-1.
Ridgeview is the No. 1 seed and Hood River Valley the No. 2. Seed.
In 4A, Philomath and Sweet Home are both in the field.
The Warriors (19-8) are the No. 7 seed after winning the Oregon West Conference and open at home against No. 10 seed Madras (17-6) at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The winner will face either No. 2 seed Henley or No. 15 Cascade in Friday’s quarterfinals.
The Huskies (18-7), second in the OWC, are the No. 9 seed and head to No. 8 Gladstone (19-4) for a 5 p.m. game Wednesday. The winner will take on either No. 1 La Grande or No. 16 Mazama.
In 3A, No. 8 Harrisburg (16-8) will play host to No. 9 seed Scio (12-6) on Wednesday. Game time has not been announced. The winner will take on either No. 1 Clatskanie or No. 16 Brookings-Harbor in a Friday quarterfinal.
Santiam Christian (11-13) is the No. 12 seed and heads to No. 5 Rainier (15-8) on Wednesday. Game time has not been announced. The winner will face either No. 4 South Umpqua or No. 13 Nyssa in the quarterfinals.
The 2A/1A tournament gets started on Monday with Monroe (14-10), the No. 19 seed, heading to No. 14 Echo/Stanfield (15-7) for a 4:30 p.m. game. The winner heads to No. 3 seed Toledo for the round of 16 on Wednesday.
Central Linn (25-4) earned the No .5 seed and has a first-round bye. The Cobras will play host to the winner of Monday’s game between No. 21 seed Gervais and No. 12 Waldport.