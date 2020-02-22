Prep girls swimming: Raiders dominate on way to second straight title

“So I was really happy that I was able to win both of them,” she said.

The 100 butterfly came down to the last 25 yards as Criscione was able to break away.

“The last 25 I just accelerated as hard as I could and I was giving it my all,” she said.

Lomonaco also had a battle in the 100 freestyle but she was able to pull away late for the win.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I knew that I needed to work on my stroke and the power of it,” she said. “The first 50 she was right with me and then I started pulling away with that turn underwater. I knew she had a good one so I tried to improve mine as well.”

It was a perfect way to cap her high school swimming career. She won both events last year as well.

“I really wanted to finish my senior year with two individual state championships,” Lomonaco said.

Freshman Vivi Criscione dominated the 500 freestyle (5:12.84), winning by 10 seconds.

“I was nervous, I guess, but mostly excited,” she said. “It was a best time so I was really happy about that.”

The Raiders won one relay and took second in the other two, one (200 freestyle) after Silverton was disqualified after winning.