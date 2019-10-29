Twice on Tuesday night, West Albany scored spectacular equalizing goals and threatened to rob Corvallis of its second consecutive league title. On both occasions, Anna Dazey had an answer as she helped the Spartans repeat as Mid-Willamette Conference champions.
Dazey, a junior forward, buried the match-winner in the 68th minute to push No. 3-ranked Corvallis to a 3-2 win over the No. 5 Bulldogs. It was her second goal of the evening and came just minutes after West Albany’s Lily Ruiz had buried an equalizing goal to help the Bulldogs back into the game.
“That was crazy,” Dazey said. “I was just so happy, so excited that we were back in the lead. I knew that we just had to go right back and stay with it for the rest of the game and not lose it.”
Ruiz’s equalizer was not the first time during the match that West Albany had made a seemingly comfortable Corvallis lead suddenly disappear. The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a tap-in by Marcella Allen. With 20 seconds left in the first half, though, West’s Jenna Sally buried an incredible volley from 15 yards out to draw even.
“That hit us right in the gut,” Dazey said. “We were thinking we were going to have a clean half. Luckily, right before the second half, we were able to kind of refocus and reset our sights on what we needed to do.”
Dazey scored her opening goal in the 48th minute to give the Spartans the lead back and give Corvallis control of the match until Ruiz’s equalizer 20 minutes later.
“It was really good to see us answer,” Corvallis coach Kelli Rice said. “For them to get that goal and then for us to come back and finish one of our opportunities, it was just really good to see the girls answer like that.”
After navigating its way through a tough league schedule that featured three of the top-five teams in Class 5A, Tuesday was a winner-take-all affair for Corvallis.
Both the Spartans and Bulldogs entered the day with 5-0-1 league records — putting each of them just ahead of No.1-ranked Crescent Valley (5-1-1). A tie would have meant Corvallis and West shared the title, while a win for either would result in an outright title.
“Really, every game this year you had to come out and play,” Rice said. “Even against some of the teams that might not have had a good conference record; they still had good enough players or good enough goalies to make things difficult. That’s what makes our league fun and exciting — you have to show up every game.”
The Spartans have now scored 60 goals on the season, good for the second most in Class 5A. After a run to the state semifinals last fall, they will now try to make an even deeper run through the state tournament with many of last year’s key figures back this season.
With Tuesday’s win over the Bulldogs, Corvallis now owns a signature win after facing plenty of the states top teams early in the season. In the coming weeks, the Spartans could lean on that big game experience to help them through the postseason.
“Those are some of the best teams in the state,” Dazey said of West and Crescent Valley. “If we can face them now, we know what we’re looking at come state. We might see them again and we’ll be prepared.”
The Spartans will close out their regular season by playing a non-league match with Marist Catholic, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A, at home on Thursday. The Bulldogs have concluded their regular season schedule.