Ana McClave had two goals and two assists as the Crescent Valley High girls soccer team finished the regular season with a 10-0 Mid-Willamette Conference win over North Salem on Monday.
Sydney Berry and Meredith Merten both added a goal and an assist. Claire Macy, Valerie Lending, Alannah Cooper, Malia Taufa’asau, Linnea Zahler, Abby Smith and Peyton Dale all scored. Bailey O’Briant and Bella Fries added assists.
The Raiders (11-2-1, 6-1-1) will now wait to see who they play to open the playoffs.