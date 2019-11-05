You can’t win a state championship in one day.
But you can lose one, by looking ahead and underestimating a 16th-seeded opponent.
The Crescent Valley girls soccer team gave The Dalles the respect it deserved on Tuesday afternoon in the opening round of the OSAA 5A state tournament. As a result, the Raiders walked off with an 8-0 victory and a berth in the quarterfinals.
The defending state champions and No. 1 playoff seed, the Raiders scored five first-half goals while taking the first of four steps needed to repeat as titlists.
“We’ve had situations in the past where we didn’t take these kinds of games seriously,” CV coach Blake Leamy said. “We’re at a point in the program now where the kids just know how to perform.
“The nice thing today was we just didn’t win, we played very good soccer” against an outclassed foe. “We kept the ball, we moved the ball, played intelligently and did a nice job of controlling the tempo.
“Just really good stuff, the things we work on.”
Junior Anna McClave had two goals, senior Meredith Merten, junior Jada Foster and junior Bella Fries one each in the first half. Senior Alannah Cooper, junior Malia Taufa’asau and senior Peyton Dale scored in the second half, when Leamy subbed liberally and rotated players to different positions.
Dale had an uneventful 70 minutes in goal before being moved to the field for the final 10 minutes or so. She scored the final goal on a direct kick from outside the 18-yard box.
“I’ve had a few goals, sometimes I convince them to put me out in the field,” she said. “It’s pretty fun, and I like to score.”
A three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and softball, she said the old bromide of taking the playoffs one game at a time, as cliché as it sounds, still applies and has validity.
“It will take not thinking too far ahead,” she said. “Every game is as important as the next one.
“We knew we had to play this team like they were any other team, like they were a one seed. Just take care of it, and get it done.”
CV (12-2-1) will host No. 8 Willamette on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Willamette downed Ridgeview 5-1 in Eugene on Tuesday in another first-round matchup.
The Raiders, who are 8-0-1 in their last nine games with six straight wins, prevailed 2-0 at Willamette on Sept. 17.
“Win and advance, and keep working on getting better and keeping our standards high,” Leamy said. “In (mismatches) sometimes it’s hard to keep your standards up but the kids did that.
“That shows a lot of discipline and understanding of what we’re trying to do.”