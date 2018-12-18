Corvallis High overcame rival Crescent Valley’s fast start and began raining 3-pointers, six in all in the first quarter.
But the Spartans couldn’t keep up their hot shooting as the long balls bounced off the rim and turnovers began to pile up.
CV bounced back to have a strong middle two quarters and held off Corvallis down the stretch for a 60-50 home win in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.
Corvallis, behind two 3s from Daniela Dursch-Smith, scored 22 first-quarter points. But the Spartans managed just eight in the next 13:40.
By then CV had built a 16-point lead. Corvallis, which had 21 turnovers for the game to Crescent Valley's 13, got no closer than eight from there.
The Raiders (5-2, 3-0) paid better attention to the Spartans’ outside shooters. Corvallis (4-2, 2-1) got four more 3-pointers after the first quarter, with two coming after the game was seemingly out of reach.
“That was our main focus,” said CV’s Peyton Dale, whose team led 10-3 behind Ana McClave’s eight points. “We knew they wouldn’t go inside that much. We just needed to get on those.”
With her team down 22-18 after one quarter, Ana McClave started the second like she did the first by getting in the Corvallis passing lanes.
She picked off a pass and scored on the other end to get the Raiders going. Her sister, Cali McClave, did the same not long after.
Emma Vawter later hit consecutive 3-pointers and Cali McClave added a layin to make it an 8-0 run. Hua Wa’a had a layin in the first minute of the second to give the Raiders a 14-3 advantage in her period and a 32-25 lead at halftime.
“I think they just kind of took control of the game,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said. “They started dictating the pace and we played back on our heels a little bit. Our girls kept fighting, but they made a better adjustment to it.”
Ana McClave struggled with foul trouble throughout most of the game. She went to the bench with her third fouled with 6:04 in the third quarter after also sitting the last 3:35 of the first half after getting her second personal.
But the Raiders didn’t miss a beat.
Dale had a layin and later converted a conventional three-point play after gathering an offensive rebound and motoring to the hoop.
“I just kind of got on a role and I was feeling good about it,” the junior forward said. “They were just dropping for me, so it was kind of how it was working.
Cali McClave, who had a game-high 16 points, scored five straight in what turned into a 12-0 CV run that put the home team ahead by 16.
Ana McClave added 14 points, Vawter 10 and Dale nine. Anna Dazey led Corvallis with 12. Jordan Taylor had 11 points and Krebs eight for the Spartans.
“I thought Peyton and Emma stepped up great, Lexie (Garrett) too, giving us little buckets here and there,” CV coach Eric Gower said. “We’re a more complete team than we’ve been. That’s exciting to see. We definitely have the star power, but other girls can carry the load, too.”
Corvallis had its early hole with some quick turnovers, but the outside shots started to fall. Maranda Tucker and Elka Prechel had the start and finish of a 10-0 run with 3-pointers to give the Spartans a 13-10 lead.
Krebs later added another, and Dursch-Smith two more — all in a stretch of 95 seconds — to give Corvallis a 22-16 lead.
“After we settled down … we started doing what we talked about doing, then it worked pretty well for us,” Miller said. “When we really share the ball, we have some good success. Maybe not to that level, but pretty close to that level.”