First-half foul trouble had Crescent Valley High a little out of sync and unable to gain ground against host West Albany despite an early 17-4 lead.
But the Raiders solved what was ailing them after halftime Friday night, keeping their star players on the floor and pulling away for a 74-55 win in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.
Sisters Ana and Cali McClave spent long stretches of the first half with a combined five personal fouls. But their teammates contributed to keep the team afloat.
“We’re a young team, so I think it’s more of a learning process,” CV senior guard Cali McClave said. “But I think they caught up, and all the girls did a really good job of just letting that go and hitting refresh.”
CV coach Eric Gower, with his team down one at halftime, spent some time at the break telling his players to calm down, forget about the fouls and to focus on playing well in the second half.
The Raiders (4-2, 2-0) started to pull away in the third quarter then put it out of reach in the first two minutes of the fourth.
Ana McClave had a game-high 22 points and Cali McClave added 19. Emma Vawter and Hua Wa’a had 11 apiece for CV, which was down two players.
McKenzie Kosmicki had 16 points, Sarah Ball nine and Danae Greig eight for West (2-3, 0-2).
Before and after a 17-0 first-half run to take the lead, West struggled to get into an offensive rhythm while committing 26 turnovers.
“I feel like our talent and the athletes we have are bar none,” said Bulldogs coach Shawn Stinson, whose team lost its third straight game. “We’ve just to get them to play together and believe in each other. I think we’re fine.”
Crescent Valley’s fast start was sparked by some smothering defense, points off turnovers and hot shooting.
Kosmicki scored seven straight to start the Bulldogs’s run to take the lead. Carley Robb’s free throw with six minutes left in the half capped the run and put West ahead 21-17.
CV’s Peyton Dale hit a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter to start a 5-0 run. West’s Brooklyn Strandy put back an offensive miss with 13 seconds left to give the Bulldogs’ a 32-31 halftime lead.
“We increased the intensity and changed up our defense, just kept switching it out into different defenses to give them a different look. I think it confused them a little bit and gave us a little jump,” Stinson’s said of his team’s turnaround. “We spent a lot of energy and a lot of mental energy to climb back in that, and I think we were prepared to finish it out.”
The Raiders scored the first four points of the third, and Vawter later scored back-to-back baskets to put CV up six. West got no closer than four from there.
The visitors got the first five points of the fourth, on an Ana McClave 3-pointer and a Cali McClave transition basket, to go ahead 13. The lead swelled to 17 with four minutes left.
“I think we played more with composure, didn’t force stuff and allowed our defense to create stuff for us with the opportunities that were there,” Gower said of his team’s second-half play. “The big things for us are playing smart, playing defense without fouling.”
The Raiders have a young roster despite 10 returners from last year 5A fourth-place team. CV brings back seven sophomores who played varsity as freshmen.
The players came out relaxed but got tense and started forcing the offense, which Gower said he’s seen in moments early in the season.
“Having them settle down at times is difficult in the beginning of the season, but they’re growing each game and getting better,” Gower said.
The Raiders had six players arrive late this season after helping their school win in the 5A state soccer title. Cali McClave, one of the soccer stars, said the transition was made easier because the basketball team has good chemistry.
“I think we’re pretty much caught up now,” she said. “Soccer is a different sport than basketball. It was hard to get in shape right away.”
West Albany, with eight players back from a 2018 6A playoff team, hit 23 combined 3-pointers in its first two games this season.
The Bulldogs had five Friday, and Stinson says he believes his team has lacked confidence since a 76-51 loss to Oakland (California) in its third game
“We’re not used to having all of our shooters not hitting, and we struggled from the perimeter a little bit,” he said.