Ruby Krebs scored 16 points and dished out a number of assists as the Corvallis High girls basketball team closed the calendar year with a 56-32 win at Springfield on Monday night.

“We stayed patient against their zone and use deflections to create turnovers on the defensive end,” coach Daniel Miller said.

Anna Dazey added 12 points, Elka Prechel 11 and Ava Prechel eight.

The Spartans (7-1) are at Wilsonville on Thursday.

