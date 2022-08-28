Prep football: West Albany looks to reload after losing a plethora of talent

It appears some reloading has taken place in the West Albany High football program.

The Bulldogs lost 10 all-Mid-Willamette Conference players off a team that reached the 5A state semifinals for the third straight year that a state playoff bracket has been contested. But coach Brian Mehl likes the talent he has coming back and the depth that’s been created in the offseason.

“We have a hard-working group that’s going to continue to get better every single day,” said Mehl, entering his ninth year as head coach and 13th in the program. “As this season goes on, if we’re developing like I think we can, I think we can be a special team.”

Not counting the COVID school year (2020-21), when teams didn’t play a full schedule, West Albany has won at least nine games in 10 of 11 seasons that the school has been in 5A, dating to the creation of the classification in 2006. West was a 6A school for four years ending with the 2017-18 school year.

In nine of those 11 years, the Bulldogs reached the state semifinals and won three state titles.

Senior tight end/linebacker Ashton Cavender said it’s the role of upperclassmen to keep the program at a high level and teach their younger teammates what it’s all about.

“You need to wake ‘em up, bring them to the level you’re at,” Cavender said. “They woke up, I think, after the first week of hitting.”

This year’s Bulldogs leaders include Cavender and fellow seniors Marcus Allen, Demarcus Houston and Noah Reese, junior Brysen Kachel and sophomore Tyler Hart-McNally.

Allen, a running back and linebacker, suffered a serious ankle injury early in the 2021 season and returned later but wasn’t at 100%.

“Now we’re seeing the Marcus Allen we were used to seeing as a sophomore and a junior,” Mehl said. “He’s a crucial player on both sides of the ball. Definitely excited to keep him healthy because we think he’s an outstanding running back.”

Added Reese: “I think he’s much more ready than he’s ever been. Senior year, especially. He brings a big body, just wants to run through people. Fast, agile. Just a great running back.”

Houston, a wide receiver and cornerback and a Division I college recruit, led a solid receiving group last fall that was hit hard by graduation.

Filling the gaps at receiver include senior Wyatt Lyon, juniors Zack Ferguson, Jarron Huebner and Aiden Metzker and sophomore Austin Simmons.

Mehl said Houston has made strides in his leadership and overcoming personal challenges and is close to being healthy.

“Athletically, he has a lot of great tools,” the coach said. “We’re going to lean on his experience as a corner for sure on our defense, and as a receiver to make plays. I think we’re going to get really good production from him. I think we’re going to see the best version of him since we’ve had him here.”

Kachel, a two-way first-team all-conference selection at tight end and linebacker, broke his foot late last season and missed most of the final two games. He was a second-team all-state pick on offense.

Mehl describes Kachel, who is about 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, as “an athletic big man.”

“He’s one of the best players that you’ll find at any level in the state of Oregon on either side of the ball. He’s a big-time player,” the coach said.

Reese’s primary position is at linebacker but he also provides depth at running back and tight end. He’s added strength in the offseason and is a consistent player for the Bulldogs.

“Displays really good effort, is a really good leader for us, has been a really steady player for us all four years,” Mehl said.

Cavender is a key player both ways.

“Just a really hard-working kid, has the respect and trust of his teammates. We’re relying on his leadership on both sides of the ball,” Mehl said.

The speedy Hart-McNally plays running back and wide receiver on offense and safety on defense.

“He has big play-making ability each time that he’s on the field,” Mehl said. “He’s really versatile, he’s a blend of a lot of things, and his versatility gives us options.”

Juan Zaragoza-Perez, a West Albany soccer player, returns on Friday nights to be the Bulldogs’ kicker.

West lost two-year starting quarterback Michael Cale to graduation and will look to one of two juniors, Lukas Hews and Roman Sardar, to lead the way this fall. Both played junior varsity last season.

Mehl said of Hews, whom the coach says is 6-3, 185: “Physically he looks every bit of a quarterback. He has the size and some of the physical characteristics that you want.” And of Sardar: “Just an incredible kid, has a really good mental makeup, has really improved in the two years that we’ve had him.”

West opens its regular season Sept. 2 at Corvallis.