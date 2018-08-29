Inexperienced varsity players will fill holes left by graduated veterans, but that hasn’t changed South Albany High’s desire to remain near the top of the Mid-Willamette Conference football standings.
“Stay hungry” is the season motto created by the team’s seniors as the RedHawks aim to build off the success of a second MWC title in three years in 2017.
The seniors have taken leadership roles in an effort to keep the program on a roll despite the loss of several skill-position players.
“They’ve done a really good job in the weight room and in the classroom, during doubles and last week for our jamboree preparation,” South coach David Younger said. “They did a really nice job of leading these younger kids.”
The RedHawks are led by the strength of their returners on the offensive and defensive lines.
Senior twins Chris and Kyle Sapaugh (both listed at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds), senior Alex McDaniel (6-2, 275) and junior Christian Caspino (6-3, 290) are all returning starters. Junior Caleb Harrelson (6-2, 280) joins the group, leading a corps of line players making the jump to the varsity level this fall.
“I like what we’re seeing,” said senior tight end and linebacker Kyle Miller, who works alongside the two units.
Gone are quarterback Jake Costello and running back Gunner Teem.
Like Costello, Eli Nafziger made the move to quarterback as a senior after spending time at receiver a year earlier.
Costello had previously played quarterback. But for Nafziger, also a standout in basketball and track and field, this fall marks the first he’s ever taken snaps.
“I’m just trying to learn everything I can. Take everything I can from receiver, translate it over and really make it happen for the team,” said Nafziger, a second team all-conference receiver in 2017. “That’s what I’ve been put into, so that’s what I’ve got to do.”
The transition began early in the summer, and Nafziger has done his best to soak it all in. He’s worked on his passing to gain chemistry with his teammates.
He says the hardest part has been reading defenses, but he believes that will get easier with more live repetitions. Nafziger gained that type of experience in last week’s Lebanon jamboree.
“Eli’s coming along great. He’s very intelligent. He asks a lot of questions and he wants to be good,” Younger said, also noting Nafziger’s extensive time spent watching game film.
Miller added: “It’s lots to learn. But in the jamboree we connected and he’s been doing well.”
The RedHawks have young but talented players at other skill positions, Younger says.
South will go with a freshman starter at running back in Tyler Seiber, one of three ninth-graders expected to be involved immediately.
The coaching staff identified Seiber as one of the team’s better athletes earlier in the summer.
“He’s a very good football player. We could have kept him on the JV team and he would have had a lot of success there” but realized Seiber’s ability to contribute at the varsity level right away, Younger said. “We’re just going to throw him into the fire and see how he does.”
Younger said the jamboree was also beneficial for Seiber in that the young player saw that he won’t be able to bounce outside to beat defenders as much as he did against middle-school opponents.
“He’s going to have to trust his linemen and trust his eyes and run it up inside,” the coach said.
Senior Oswaldo “Ozzy” Ramirez is a veteran kicker and punter and a solid weapon for the team.
With 10 teams now filling the Mid-Willamette and nine conference games to be played, there’s no room for nonconference contests. South hosts league foe Dallas to open the regular season Friday.
Younger says playing nonleague games, especially against quality opponents, allows you to have your weaknesses exposed.
It also gives time to create depth. The Redhawks, like the rest of the MWC, will instead have to build depth through practice and depend on their scout teams to help with improvement.