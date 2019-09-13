ADAIR VILLAGE — Even with two blowout victories in as many games this season, Santiam Christian head coach Matt Bain is still looking for more out of his players.
The Eagles cruised to a 46-0 win over visiting Douglas Friday and have outscored opponents by a combined score of 85-0 this fall. But Bain is less concerned with the wide margin of victory his team has posted and more focused on seeing the character of SC’s players improve during those big wins.
“It was one of those games that was a little sluggish,” Bain said. “We weren’t executing as well as we should. There were a couple of guys who were having that self mentality, and they moved beyond that today. That’s what I love to see — a guy, who in the midst of a football game, actually grows. We want to get better, but we want to be better with the way we handle ourselves as men, too.”
Douglas did not move the ball past the 50-yard line until midway through the third quarter, and the Eagles dominated the field position battle all game. But they stalled out on their opening drive, and Bain pointed out a few individuals during his postgame speech who he felt were playing selfishly early on.
But he circled back to complement the growth and maturity those players showed during the game. He believes those types of learning moments could help the Eagles grow into an even more dangerous team.
“It’s very tough to do that,” Bain said. “There were a couple guys here who were kind of self-absorbed and had to move outside themselves. To actually get a high school kid to do that is significant. When they do it in the midst of a competitive arena, that’s a good piece of growth. That’s what we’re trying to see and it was good to see some guys do that.”
The Eagles took an early lead when sophomore quarterback Ely Kennel scored on a 46-yard keeper with just under three minutes to go in the first quarter. Santiam Christian had initially earned some good field position on a long punt return by Garrett Cowan, but it was negated by a holding call.
The penalty turned out not to matter, though, as Kennel broke free up the left sideline on the first play of the drive and went untouched into the end zone.
Kennel, who is in his second year as SC’s starting signal caller, put his athleticism on display Friday and broke loose from the pocket several times to extend plays and pick up big yardage.
“I just feel like I know the playbook better this year and know my receivers,” Kennel said. “I’m able to take more ownership and it has helped with growing into that leadership role.”
After Kennel’s opening score, the Eagles offense started to heat up and its defense smothered Douglas’s option attack. SC limited the Trojans to just 34 yards on 20 rushing attempts in the first half and forced them to punt on four of their first five possessions.
A field goal with 8:05 to go in the second quarter made it a 10-0 lead, and on the next Douglas possession, Miles Henderson delivered a huge sack on Trojans quarterback Jesse Brecht to force fourth-and-20.
Marcus Fullbright returned the ensuing punt 28 yards, and Luke Mehlschau scored on the very next play on a 16-yard end around run to make it 17-0.
“Our defense is lights out right now,” Kennel said. “That helps us so much. Big credit to those guys. When we get that great field position, we just feel like we’re in control.”
Near the end of the quarter, SC had another big return called back for a penalty. Mehlschau returned a Douglas punt to the Tropjans’ 18, but was brought back to the 32 after a hold. But once again, the penalty had little consequence as Mehlschau broke loose for a 35-yard score on the next play to send SC into the locker room with a 23-0 lead.
Douglas did not go quietly, though. The Trojans recovered an onside kick to start the second half and picked up positive yardage on their first two plays of the drive. But any hope of a comeback was derailed when David Choi intercepted Brecht’s pass on second-and-9.
Kennel immediately took advantage on the first play of the SC drive and escaped a collapsing pocket to find Levi Villers in the back of the end zone to make it 30-0.
Later in the third quarter, Kennel found Villers on a 27-yard fade route for another touchdown.
“He’s incredible,” Villers said of Kennel. “He’s the best young quarterback in 3A, I think. He makes great throws, great reads and has great arm strength. He’s athletic and can make guys miss. He’s a great leader of this offense.”
Kennel finished the game 6-of-8 passing for 122 yards and added 68 yards on the ground for three total touchdowns. Villers finished with 49 yards on two touchdown grabs, and Mehlschau had three catches for 55 yards, in addition to his two touchdowns on the ground.
The Eagles host Scio (1-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday.