MONROE — There was some rebuilding to be done when the Monroe High football team lost 16 players off last year’s 32-man 2A championship squad.
But some fast learning and getting up to speed by a few new varsity starters joining a solid corps of returners made for a quick process.
The top-seeded Dragons have had no problem picking up where they left off last fall, rolling to a 10-1 record entering Saturday’s OSAA state semifinal against fifth-seeded Santiam (9-1) at Cottage Grove High. Kickoff is 11 a.m.
“We all trusted each other, we worked hard from the beginning and we’re here. We never doubted ourselves,” said Monroe senior lineman Cristian Garcia, an all-state selection last season.
Jorge Sanchez also returned to the offensive line along with fellow senior Carson Perdue, who missed most of last year with a finger injury.
They were joined on the line by sophomores Thomas Koch and Ricky Ramos as first-year starters. A four-year starter, Garcia said the new starters have played a big part in the team’s success.
Garcia, Sanchez and junior running back and defensive back Zach Young, the 2017 2A offensive player of the year, were the primary building blocks.
Young, who has had a monster season running the ball, got in the weight room over the summer and added 20-plus pounds to his 5-foot-10 frame and is now listed at 175.
Young has averaged better than 15 yards per carry while rushing for 1,896 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Despite his speed and added bulk, the Dragons didn’t want to feed him the ball 25 times a game. That’s where quarterback Brody Ballard and fellow rushers Colton Sutton, a senior, and Dylan Irwin, a sophomore, come into the equation.
Ballard has 679 yards on the ground with 17 touchdowns, Sutton 599 yards and seven touchdowns and Irwin 421 yards and five scores.
“(Young) plays pretty aggressively, so it was good to find some other guys to carry the load,” Monroe coach Bill Crowson said.
Ballard, a freshman, gave the Dragons an instant plug-and-play option after quarterback Kai Garber transferred to Crescent Valley in the offseason. Garber made the all-state second team as a defensive back and third team at quarterback after the Dragons’ title run.
In a run-heavy offense, Ballard has passed for 518 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
He’s put up big numbers from the defensive backfield as well. He’s intercepted nine passes and returned four for touchdowns, in addition to 53 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Young worked with Ballard, his cousin, on getting comfortable throwing the ball during the summer, assuming his younger relative would be behind center.
“He’s an athlete, he’s strong-minded and I knew he was ready for the job,” Young said. “He’s just smart. Very athletic, makes good reads out of our option formation and he can throw the ball on top of that. He’s tough to stop.”
Had Garber returned, Crowson said he wasn’t sure where Ballard would have played. But he would have been on the field somewhere. The coach described Ballard (at 5-10, 150) as “a freshman with a junior head and a junior body.”
Garcia says Ballard carries a rare calmness about him for such a young player. In the offensive huddle he tells his teammates to relax.
“He’s a good one. He’s smart, he works really hard and he does a good job at it. He’s really picked it up fast,” Crowson added. “He’s real stable and steady. He’s a good wrestler, so he’s been around that kind of pressure. I always like that, those tough-minded kids.”
Ballard has helped his team put up impressive defensive statistics.
The Dragons have allowed seven combined points in the last five games, including last Saturday’s 48-7 quarterfinal home win against Lakeview. Ballard had three interceptions against the Honkers, returning one for a touchdown, as well as a 47-yard fumble return for a score. He also rushed for three touchdowns.
Garcia (6-2, 310), Sanchez (6-0, 295) and junior Gavin Marschall (6-0, 325) have wreaked havoc up front on opposing offenses.
“We try to plug things up with them and flush everything out to guys that can run and tackle. It’s pretty simple,” Crowson said.
Sutton is the team’s leading tackler on the season with 101, followed by Perdue (87), Irwin (82) and senior Louden Ballard (81).
Kennedy, the 10th seed, plays Lost River, the 11th seed, in the other 2A semifinal.
Monroe faces a Santiam team that returns most of its skill-position players but lost linemen off its 2017 state runner-up finish to the Dragons.
The Wolverines, of Mill City, have quarterback Colin Thurston and running backs Brody Davison and Trevor Tinney back, and added lineman Garrett Wallen, a transfer from Scio.
On defense, Santiam has given up single-digit points eight times in 10 games, with four of those being shutouts.
Offensively, Crowson says the Wolverines are much like his team. They run the option but do so with split backs instead of I-backs like Monroe.
“They’re in the semifinals for a reason,” Garcia said. “They’re a tough team. But I think we’re ready this week.”