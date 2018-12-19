One Crescent Valley High athlete is going home for college, while another is staying close to the place he’s called home the past four months.
Omar Speights and Kaimana “Bubba” Wa’a made their decisions official Wednesday, signing national letters of intent to continue their football careers at Oregon State and Hawaii, respectively.
Speights moved to Corvallis in August to live with his brother, Jeromy Reichner, an OSU football player, to escape the violence in his hometown of Philadelphia, where a close friend was shot and killed last summer.
Wa’a moved to the mid-valley from his native Hawaii about 10 years ago.
“That’s the reason why I committed,” he said. “To play in front of my family, because I never got to because I moved to Oregon.”
Wa’a, listed at 6-foot-2 and 293 pounds, was recruited as an offensive lineman and Speights (6-1, 225) as an inside linebacker. Wa’a had interest from Portland State, Utah State and New Mexico. Speights had more than 10 scholarship offers from major colleges, including Penn State, Pittsburgh and Missouri.
Speights, listed as a four-star recruit by numerous sites, was considered the top prospect in the state of Pennsylvania before moving to Oregon. Wa’a, who also competes in wrestling and track and field, is a three-star recruit.
Playing with his brother, a redshirt junior defensive lineman, was a primary factor in Speights choosing Oregon State.
“It means a lot because he’s four years older than me, so I never got to play with him,” Speights said. “Playing with him for at least one year will be fun.”
Speights said his mother, Patricia Reichner, who sent him to live with his brother, is excited for the future.
“She loves us being here together so we can help each other out,” Speights said.
Jeromy Reichner, a transfer from Los Angeles Valley College, signed with Oregon State last winter. The Beavers offered Speights in that same time period and it didn’t take him long to make a verbal commitment.
“I think it’s a great fit for both schools,” Crescent Valley coach Scott Sanders said. “They both got great kids. It’s going to be great for the programs to have these kids in it.”
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith talked about Speights during a Wednesday afternoon press conference regarding the Beavers’ signing class.
“Physical, really has the height and weight already, to be able to contribute, so we’re anxious about him starting in January,” Smith said.
Oregon State coach Trent Bray described Speights via Twitter as physical and athletic with good size. He said Speights had good results this fall while playing inside linebacker for the first time.
“Just really showed some vision and an ability to find the football,” Bray said. “Really liked what we saw from him this year at a position that he’s never played.”
Speights said he hopes to major in business or nursing. He’ll graduate from Crescent Valley early and enroll at Oregon State next month.
“I just wanted to finish up high school and get a head start on football, but also academically, too,” he said. “Take some of the pressure off my shoulders during the season.”
Wa’a will graduate from Crescent Valley in June and plans to major in criminal justice or business.
Wa’a missed two games with a knee injury this fall. Speights was out for an extended time during the middle of the season with a bad ankle but returned to play the final two games.
Crescent Valley went 6-4 with a first-round playoff loss at Pendleton.
“Had that been our main go-to to start the season out, if they both stay healthy for that matter, it would have been a much different run down the stretch,” Sanders said.
Wa’a was recruited to Hawaii by Rainbow Warriors assistant head coach Mark Banker, previously Oregon State’s defensive coordinator. Banker recruited Wa’a’s uncle Jeromy Perry, to OSU. Perry was an offensive lineman.
Wa’a was a four-year varsity starter at Crescent Valley. Sanders recalls watching Wa’a as a freshman in the first half of a freshman-sophomore game in the first week of the season.
Wa’a was dominating, and Sanders knew right away his young standout was playing at the wrong level.
“I just remember coach saying 'you’re done' after two quarters,” Wa’a said.
Playing varsity as a freshman wasn’t much different than what he was used to “because when I played Pop Warner I always played with the older guys.”