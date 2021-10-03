Prep cross-country: Raiders win boys event at Harrier Classic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The race went much more smoothly for Crescent Valley freshman Emily Wisniewski, who set a new top time in the 5A girls classification this season. She placed first in the varsity girls 5K event with a time of 17:37.94.

Wisniewski’s result helped the Raiders to a third-place finish in the girls team race. South Eugene was first with 65 points, Corvallis was second with 72 points and Crescent Valley was third with 117.

The Spartans were led by Ava Betts, who placed sixth in 18:11.2 (PR). Kate Middleton and Avery Nason, placed 15th and 16th, respectively, with identical times of 18:30.23. That time was a personal-best for both.

Ronja Soares placed 20th in 19:08.97 and Madeline Nason was 24th in 19:18.98 for the Spartans.

Crescent Valley’s Ava McKee placed 12th in 18:28.28. Ellie Quintana was 37th in 19:44.15, and Angela Martin placed 43rd in 19:56.61. Trinity Reistad rounded out the scoring for the Raiders, placing 54th in 20:42.23.

Two other local competitors cracked the girls top 10. West Albany junior Megumi Ludlow placed seventh with a personal-best time of 18:12.19. Daisy LaLonde, a freshman at East Linn Christian Academy, was ninth in 18:19.93 (PR).