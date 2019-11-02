Philomath High senior Hannah Hernandez won the Oregon West Conference girls district cross-country individual title by 10 seconds and helped the Warriors to the team title on Saturday at Stayton Middle School.
Hernandez completed the course in 18 minutes, 54.56 seconds to take home the title.
Fellow senior Rivers Nuno was sixth in 20:35.94 and freshman Ingrid Hellesto was 10th in 21:06.90 as the Warriors finished with 41 points. Stayton as second with 48 while Sweet Home took sixth with 156.
PHS sophomore Kaeleigh Houchin was 11th in 21:08.60 and senior Madison Bushnell was 13th in 21:22.80 to round out the Warriors' scoring. Sarah McDaniel (21:58.66) was 17th and Audrey Gerding (22:21.29) was 23rd.
Jessy Hart was the top Sweet Home runner in 25th (22:24.86). Sicily Neuschwander (27th, 23:00.55), Marren Weld (30th, 23:44.22), Torree Hawken (33rd, 24:23.05) and Meeja Bitter (37th, 24:55.80) rounded out the scoring for the Huskies.
On the boys side, junior Grant Hellesto (16:45.82), junior Justin Enghauser (16:49.72), senior Brody Gerig (16:51.11) and freshman Brody Bushnell (16:53.91) went sixth through ninth, respectively, to help the Warriors take second in the team standings.
Philomath finished with 43 points, four back of first-place Sisters, which had the top two finishers.
Junior Sean Cummings placed 13th in 17:13.07 to round out the scoring for the Warriors. Junior Levi Knutson (14th 17:16.58) and senior Noah King (17th, 17:36.54) rounded out the Philomath contingent.
Sweet Home placed fourth with 110 points and was paced by senior Tristan Saultz, who was 12th in 17:10.91. Sophomore Eduardo Martinez-Maya (21st, 17:57.19), junior Treyson Smith (24th, 18:06.80), junior Gavin Walberg (25th, 18:10.94) and sophomore Nate Coleman (28th, 18:33.60) rounded out the scoring.
Senior Rian Howard was 36th in 19:19.98 and sophomore Jorel Leyba was 38th in 19:27.21.
Both Philomath teams advance to next Saturday’s state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.