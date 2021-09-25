Prep cross-country: Crescent Valley freshman Emily Wisniewski makes a strong first impression

For Wisniewski, running is part of her family’s life. Her brother, Eli, is her offseason training partner and her dad, Mike, serves as her coach.

“The first run I went on was with my mom (Loren) in third grade,” Wisniewski said, adding that she didn’t start running on a regular basis until fifth grade. “I just loved it.”

She took a week off at the start of the summer and then began training, adding more miles to her weekly routine as she went. She is still in the high mileage part of her training, but is beginning to focus more on speed workouts as the season continues.

McKee said the variety in training is exciting because the speed workouts offer an opportunity for her to set the bar for her teammates, including Wisniewski.

“On those days, I push it as far as I can and I know that helps Emily out, too, because we’ve talked about it,” McKee said.

The hope is to peak for the district and state meets.

“My goal is to get to 17:50 this season,” Wisniewski said.