Prep boys swimming: West takes second, CV third at state meet

BEAVERTON — It was a day of some near misses but the West Albany High boys swim team finished in second place for the second consecutive season at the OSAA 5A state meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center on Saturday morning.
The Bulldogs finished second with 39.5 behind Churchill (53) in the team standings while Crescent Valley placed third with 30 to take home a trophy for the first time since 2010, when the Raiders were also third. South Albany was 10th (12) and Lebanon 18th (4).
West senior Dylan Hayes took home an individual tile in a fight to the finish in the 500-yard freestyle.
Hayes was able to nip Churchill’s Finn Conway, finishing in 4 minutes, 50.25 seconds to Conway’s 4:50.33.
The two battled throughout.
"I decided that I was going to second-half swim it so I kind of held back in the first half and picked it up in the second half, which happened to work out really nicely because he did the same thing,” Hayes said. “It was really the closeness of the race that pushed me to be my best. That was a good time for me, dropped two seconds, and I wouldn’t have done that if it wasn’t so close.”
Hayes said he was looking to see how close Conway was throughout the race.
“I was paying attention to both sides of me and it was definitely nerve-wracking in the race, but also very exciting,” Hayes said.
While Hayes was victorious, West suffered a couple tough losses as well.
Sophomore Luke Milburn came oh so close to winning the 100 freestyle as he battled Redmond’s Ryan Konop from the start. Milburn had the lead at the 50-yard mark but Konop edged him at the wall to win in 47.67. Milburn finished in 47.69.
“I’m very happy with the time I went, that was good drop for me,” Milburn said. “I am a little disappointed I didn’t get first. I came into the event seeded first and then he just out-touched me at the finish.”
Milburn said he might have been able to finish with a longer stroke but “otherwise he probably just was there right at the right time.”
Milburn and the 200 freestyle relay team also lost by .02 seconds as Hood River Valley took first in 1:29.61 to West’s 1:29.63. The team consisted of Milburn, Eric Formiller, Chase Barnes and Gabe Ayala.
South Albany’s Nathaniel Young took home his first state title, capturing the 200 IM after placing sixth in the finals last season.
Young said his only goal this season was to break the 2-minute mark. He did that for the second time on Saturday.
“I never could have imagined I would be at the top of the podium at state this year,” Young said. “It’s just an amazing feeling. At districts I go fifth, fifth, fourth for the first three years and then win it (this) year in spectacular fashion. It was just unbelievable to me.”
Young knew going in that in order to win the 200 IM he needed to take control in the butterfly and backstroke. He did and went on to win in 1:59.61.
“When I knew I had it was in the freestyle. The last turn pushing off the wall I saw looking down the field that I had it,” he said. "Not my best time but oh well.”
Young placed second later in the 100 breaststroke, finishing behind Diego Reyes, who won the event for the second straight year. Reyes had a 56.92 to Young’s 59.66. Young placed sixth last year.
Crescent Valley didn’t win any titles but the Raiders did manage to take home third with five swimmers. The Raiders’ team of Andrew Hanson, Brayden Smith, Hunter Watkins and Aidan Soule was third in the 200 medley relay (1:42.24) and second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:20.51) after Hood River, which appeared to win, was disqualified.
Individually, Watkins was third in the 200 freestyle (1:49.83) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (54.34).
Hanson took fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:50.66) and third in the 500 freestyle (4:59.31). Smith was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.17).
Watkins said he remembers his freshmen year the boys team had just five swimmers total.
“So the fact that we have five boys coming to state and we have a lot more still at home, still progressing really well,” Watkins said. “I think that we can do really well in the future and I’m excited to see where the team goes. It is kind of sad that I’m a senior ... but I do know that I will come back and watch the rest of the team.”
Hanson, just a freshman, said it was an honor to swim with his teammates.
“They are a lot of fun to be around and they supported me through all of this,” he said. “I’m sad that we’re losing all these seniors but it’s exciting to see where we’ve gone.”
Finishing with a trophy wasn’t really a topic of conversation until the end when it started to become a reality.
West’s Hayes was sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:51.03), Colby Huddleston fifth in the 200 IM (2:05.39) and Milburn fourth in the 50 freestyle (22.37).
The Bulldogs’ 400 freestyle relay team of Formiller, Huddleston, Hayes and Milburn took second in 3:19.26.
Lebanon’s Drew Charley finished third in the 100 backstroke (56.33).