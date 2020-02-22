Prep boys swimming: West takes second, CV third at state meet

Young knew going in that in order to win the 200 IM he needed to take control in the butterfly and backstroke. He did and went on to win in 1:59.61.

“When I knew I had it was in the freestyle. The last turn pushing off the wall I saw looking down the field that I had it,” he said. "Not my best time but oh well.”

Young placed second later in the 100 breaststroke, finishing behind Diego Reyes, who won the event for the second straight year. Reyes had a 56.92 to Young’s 59.66. Young placed sixth last year.

Crescent Valley didn’t win any titles but the Raiders did manage to take home third with five swimmers. The Raiders’ team of Andrew Hanson, Brayden Smith, Hunter Watkins and Aidan Soule was third in the 200 medley relay (1:42.24) and second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:20.51) after Hood River, which appeared to win, was disqualified.

Individually, Watkins was third in the 200 freestyle (1:49.83) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (54.34).

Hanson took fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:50.66) and third in the 500 freestyle (4:59.31). Smith was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.17).

Watkins said he remembers his freshmen year the boys team had just five swimmers total.