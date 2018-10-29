The Corvallis High boys soccer team has unfinished business this postseason.
After advancing to the 5A state championship game in 2017, the Spartans had the title in hand until Woodburn rallied for two late goals that sent CHS home with a devastating 2-1 overtime setback.
But instead of letting that heartbreaking loss affect them heading into this season, coach Chad Foley’s group used it as an opportunity and motivation to get back to state this season.
Headlined by veteran senior leaders who have kept the team steady all season, the Spartans won the Mid-Willamette Conference en route to the No. 2 seed in the 5A playoffs with an 11-1-2 record.
The Spartans begin their playoff run at home against The Dalles at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
“It’s been huge,” Foley said of the team’s leadership and poise following the loss in the title game. “The guys on the team last year know what it takes to get to that final game of the season. To come so close to winning and see it slip away at the end was really hard for our team. But it galvanized our team and this year’s seniors knowing that we’d have one more chance to reach the pinnacle of 5A boys soccer.”
Corvallis’ lone loss came to rival South Albany in mid-October, as the RedHawks scored the game-winning goal with 10 seconds remaining.
“It was a really good season for us,” Foley said. “We loaded up the nonleague schedule purposely because we wanted to be challenged. And quite frankly, I expected us to lose one of our nonconference games. But we didn’t, and that’s a credit to our players and how hard they worked and prepared.”
Led by captains Avery Whipple, Riley Mellinger and Roman Gabriel, the Spartans have a mix of seasoned veterans and talented youngsters that combined to score 58 goals this season — the most in 5A — all while holding opponents to just 15 total goals, good for fourth best.
The Spartans also hauled in the hardware for their efforts this MWC season. Whipple was named the player of the year while Mellinger and Edgar Monroy joined him in the first team.
Liam Clark and Mauricio Nieves-Bernal made the second team, while Simon Rodriguez, Jonah Craig and Spencer Vingelen received honorable mention. Foley was named the coach of the year.
None of that matters, however.
“It’s all about finishing the job,” Whipple said. “Last year we thought we had it, and so going into the playoffs this year we’ve got to finish the job and bring home the trophy.”
Mellinger noted that a big reason why the Spartans are having success is because of the high level of intensity, drive and determination that the team has used in response to last season’s ending.
“It’s been everything this year as far as passion and intensity go,” Mellinger said. “The seniors have talked about wanting to leave a legacy at CHS and this is our last shot to achieve that. We have our eyes set on the trophy and we’re going to do everything we can do to get it.”
The first order of business is getting past The Dalles. Foley isn’t familiar with the 15th seeded Riverhawks, but knows they’ll offer a tough challenge to open the playoffs.
“I don’t think our program has faced them in the last 15 years, if ever,” Foley said. “I don’t know a ton about them, but I know they’re rivals with Hood River Valley, which knowing the quality of soccer played up there, it’s going to be a good challenge.”
With Corvallis coming so close to reaching the pinnacle last season, Foley has high hopes for his group as they start their march back to Hillsboro Stadium.
“I believe that we are deserving of our No. 2 ranking and we absolutely have our sights set on a run to the state title,” Foley said. “Anytime you get into a playoff situation, there’s going to be some luck needed along the way. But we have as good of a shot as anyone could hope for.”