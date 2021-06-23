Prep basketball: Unconventional postseason tournaments provide opportunity for local teams

It may be coming a few months late, but the Oregon prep basketball scene is experiencing its version of March Madness this week.
With the regular season having come to a close, many teams around the Mid-Valley are participating in postseason tournaments. These are not Oregon School Activities Association sanctioned events, but there is still plenty on the line for the participating teams.
Instead of the OSAA organizing year-end tournaments like they would during a normal season, school administrators and coaches have taken it upon themselves to create tournaments that are divided by classification. Bracket-style tournaments for class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A, pitting the top teams in the state against each other are already underway. But 5A, which features a smattering of local teams, does not have a de facto tournament due to logistical and geographical difficulties.
Even without the lack of a traditional tournament, a few local 5A schools still have plenty to play for. Corvallis will host a tournament featuring Crescent Valley, West Albany and Milwaukee beginning Thursday, with a champion set to be crowned Friday night.
“It’s good — I think everybody recognized the value of having something major to play for,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said. “Obviously we’re disappointed to not have something closer to a 5A tournament. But the teams we’ve got coming down here are all really good teams. It will be close, competitive games. I think that’s exactly the type of finish you want to have.”
Miller said the idea for a smaller 5A tournament arose a few weeks back, when CV’s coaches spearheaded the efforts to organize a year-end event. Miller and Eric Dazey joined in the organizing of the tournament, too, and reached out to coaches around the state, with hopes of eventually putting together a 16-team tournament.
But many teams were already locked into commitments to play teams within their own leagues, and neighboring leagues, and that limited the pool of teams to draw from. Some coaches opted to just end their year at the conclusion of the regular season in order to give athletes a rest due to the condensed sports schedules over the past six months.
The Spartans, who were 13-0 at the time of publication and set to play their regular season finale Wednesday, are one of the top teams in 5A and hoping to put an exclamation point on a stellar season at the tournament.
“We have fun competing, and this is gonna be a competitive thing,” Miller said. “We’re gonna want to do well — it’s not just gonna be one of those things like, ‘Hey, who cares about the results?’ Our players have shown throughout this year that when we step on the court, we want to win. The same will be true for the three other really good teams at the tournament.”
There were hopes that a similar tournament would materialize for the 5A boys. But there were too many logistical hoops to jump through in order for some local teams to agree to join, while other coaches have opted to give their athletes a much-deserved rest.
Crescent Valley (9-4, 7-1) and South Albany (9-5, 6-2) are two of the top teams in the Mid-Willamette Conference. But neither will take part in the “culminating” tournament week.
“We’ve got a bunch of kids that are nicked and dinged up,” CV coach Michael Stair said. “And what we were told initially was that the only schedule additions we could make would be two games against Salem-Keizer schools, and we wouldn’t have any sort of option for a tournament. I think a tournament would have been something that would have been more appealing for the kids. ... We have kids that are now getting ready to get back out to baseball and starting to do other things. So we just decided to be done.”
The Mid-Willamette Conference teams are locked into an agreement with the Salem-Keizer schools that was forged at the start of the season. That proved to be helpful in order to provide a full slate of regular season games, but also limited the opportunities for the top MWC teams to play in the postseason.
“Honestly I was hoping to kind of find some games in the area, just with schools nearby,” South Albany coach Tim Matuszak said. “But I was told by my athletic director that we had to play two of the Salem schools this week in some opt-in agreement that had put us in. So that’s why we’re playing Sprague and McNary a second time this week.”
The inability to play a more traditional postseason tournament has resulted in disappointment for many coaches and players, particularly because of the buzz surrounding tournaments that smaller schools are currently playing.
But there is also an understanding that the pandemic created an unprecedented scenario, and many athletes and coaches are grateful that was even a season
“At least we got to play,” Matuszak said. “It’s been such an exhausting month-and-a-half basketball wise for me and all of the coaches. But I think about some of these kids that are playing three sports. They’ve had 45, 50 contests thrown at them since the beginning of March. So as tired as I am as a coach, what keeps me plugging along is all the energy that these kids have put in.”
Aside from the aforementioned 5A tournament this week, here is a rundown of local teams that have participated in postseason play thus far, or are set to do so.
4A boys
Philomath lost to Churchill, 57-55, on Wednesday at the Emerald Cup at Churchill High. The Warriors navigated a tough Oregon West Conference slate to reach the postseason, and finished the year 9-4 after falling just short of topping the Lancers.
4A girls
Philomath is one of the top teams in the state and in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history. The Warriors are 12-1 on the season and went 6-0 in league play, with their only loss coming at the hands of Corvallis. Philomath beat Corbett 73-41 in the 4A quarterfinal Tuesday and will now face Valley Catholic (10-1, 7-1) in the semifinals.
3A boys
Santiam Christian will play in the 3A semifinals Friday at 7 p.m. at Marshfield High. The Eagles added to their stellar regular season campaign by winning their matchup against Westside Christian Monday 64-46.
Now, they will play for a spot in the 3A final in a revenge game of sorts against Cascade Christian (12-0, 7-0). Earlier this season, Cascade Christian beat the Eagles 52-44.
Harrisburg, which also emerged from the Mountain Valley Conference with a winning record, extended its season by hosting the YODA NIT tournament. The Eagles won their first two games of the tournament in blowout fashion, and then faced Portland Adventist Academy Wednesday in a game that had not concluded at time of publication.
3A girls
Santiam Christian (9-1, 7-0) is in the midst of another strong campaign and has played its way into the 3A semifinals. The Eagles topped Yamhill-Carlton 55-44 in the quarters and are now set to face off with Sutherlin (12-0, 8-0).
2A boys
Jefferson also finds itself in the midst of a postseason tournament run and will have hopes of capturing a state title. The Lions reached the 2A quarterfinals by defeating Waldport 67-51 on Monday. They faced Central Valley Conference rival Central Linn Wednesday in a game that had not concluded in time for publication.
2A girls
Central Linn is the top seed in the 2A tournament and clinched a spot in the quarterfinals earlier this week with a 51-31 win over Waldport. The Cobras (14-1, 13-1) have dropped just one game this year — a 46-43 loss at Regis, which is on the other side of the bracket.
In the quarters, the Cobras will face Lakeview, which ousted East Linn Christian (9-6, 9-5), 37-28.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney