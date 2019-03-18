While Ryan Starwalt certainly has some big holes to fill this season, Crescent Valley High’s baseball coach also has a pretty good group of returning players who played key roles in helping the Raiders come one win from a 5A state title last season.
Starwalt likes the amount of talent and cohesion this year’s team has as the Raiders are gearing up for another run at the Mid-Willamette Conference crown and, ultimately, a state championship.
“We return some really good players from last year,” Starwalt said. “We return some of the top pitchers in the state and it gives us a lot of confidence knowing that when we start a game, we’ve got a really good pitcher.”
While CV has the challenge of breaking in some newcomers, it will have the added bonus of being able to lean on that strong pitching staff, headlined by senior Ethan Krupp and junior Taylor Holder.
“We know we’ve got a team that nobody is going to want to face when the playoffs start,” Starwalt said. “It’s just getting our new guys good enough to where they can score four to five runs off a really good pitcher.
“Last year, getting shut out in the championship game was really tough. It really helps that we have good pitching because that will bail us out of a lot of tough situations.”
The Raiders, who play their first road game at Gladstone on Tuesday, have opened the season with wins over Eagle Point, La Salle Prep and Wilsonville.
“This team has really worked hard in the offseason,” Starwalt said. “In the weight room, in the batting cages … As a coach you always hope that your team cares enough to do the work to be ready. They’ve done as much work as any team we’ve had in the offseason and they’re committed to baseball.”
Krupp, who will play baseball at Western Oregon next season, is feeling confident about CV’s chances to make another deep run in the postseason.
“The goal is to get back to Keizer (site of the state championship),” Krupp said. “After getting second place last year, we’re wanting first this year. We’ve got a lot of depth position-player wise and a lot of good pitching coming up. I’m excited to see where this group goes with how hard we’ve been working this offseason.”
In addition to their prowess on the mound, Krupp and Holder are expected to shoulder a big-load offensively as well. The Raiders will look to Holder to fill the void left by Briley Knight, now at Utah, and expect Krupp to become a strong No. 2 option.
“Taylor is going to step into that role for us,” Starwalt said. “He’s a power bat like Briley, and is kind of like a Briley. We’ll need other guys to step up and be that guy that scares teams because otherwise Taylor won’t see pitches to hit. Right know it’s looking like it’s going to be Ethan Krupp.”
Holder, who’s set to join George Horton’s Oregon Ducks after his playing days are done at CV, has a focused mindset and blueprint for the Raiders’ success this season.
“We need to take it game by game. We want to win state, but before that, we have to win league and win playoff games,” Holder said. “The depth we have is some of the best in the state and when guys get their nerves out, we’re going to be really good.”