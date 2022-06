PacWest, 3A SD1 awards: Scio's Myleigh Cooper selected softball pitcher of the year

Scio High freshman Myleigh Cooper was named the PacWest Conference pitcher of the year after helping the Loggers to a second-place league finish.

Awards were voted on by the league's coaches.

Cooper was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Taryn Ramsay (outfielder) and Kylee Baumgartner (utility).

Yamhill-Carlton’s Lexiss Antle and Kati Slater shared player of the year honors and Y-C’s John Kuehnel is coach of the year.

Scio senior Toby Mask was named a first-team all-league infielder in 3A Special District 1 baseball.

Yamhill-Carlton senior Wyatt Hurley was selected the player and pitcher of the year and Blanchet Catholic’s Rob Burnell is coach of the year.

