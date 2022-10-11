OSU football: QB Gulbranson focused on continued improvement

With a first collegiate start under his belt, Ben Gulbranson says he’s feeling more comfortable and ready when the next game experience comes.

But the Oregon State redshirt freshman admits the nerves and anxiety were there as he prepared for last week’s Pac-12 football game at Stanford. What helped was knowing that his coaches had put a good game plan in place.

The butterflies remain as Gulbranson and the Beavers (4-2, 1-2) get ready to host Washington State (4-2, 1-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium.

“You need that to kind of fuel to prepare for that game. But it feels good knowing that I made my first start,” said Gulbranson, who added that the snaps he got in the final three quarters at Utah in reserve of Chance Nolan a week earlier, his first extended playing time in an OSU uniform, helped him in preparation for Stanford.

He was 20-of-28 passing for 250 yards and two scores against the Cardinal, including a 56-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison with 13 seconds left, giving the Beavers their first lead of the game in a 28-27 victory.

Harrison was Gulbranson’s top target, catching seven balls for 104 yards. No other teammate had more than three receptions.

Gulbranson was also sacked four times for a combined loss of 25 yards.

“I thought his decision-making was solid throughout the night, where he was going with the ball, for the most part,” OSU coach Jonathan Smith said earlier this week. “Then he held the ball a few times that led to sacks. Could have got the ball out of his hand a little bit earlier that led to sacks. He did a lot of good things.”

Gulbranson said he made plays when necessary.

It’s uncertain who will start against the Cougars as Nolan continues his recovery from a neck injury. But Gulbranson went back to practice this week focused on improvement.

“I think that’s the mindset I like to have, is a growth mindset,” he said. “There’s always stuff you can get better with. There’s still a lot left on the field that I feel I could improve.”

If Gulbranson is to start against Washington State, Smith said he’s looking for him to take a positive step forward from the Stanford game.

Poor decisions against Utah led to two interceptions. Gulbranson was 12-of-21 passing for 177 yards against the Utes while leading the Beavers on three drives that resulted in field goals.

But it was those live reps in a hostile environment that helped ease the nerves heading to Stanford.

Gulbranson hopes to limit defenses’ sacks going forward. He said most of the four versus Stanford were on him, now understanding that when pressure comes he needed to get rid of the ball to keep his team in good down and distance situations.

“There were other plays where I just got a little bit antsy in the pocket. I could have kept progressing and we had guys open,” he said. “I think that just comes with taking snaps, taking reps in games, staying patient in the pocket. That’s something on Sunday that I kind of had on my notes and coaches mentioned that I need to definitely work on.”

Asked what else he wants to work on, Gulbranson said he needs to stay patient with the ball and work through his passing progressions, be more accurate with his passes and better understand situations such as one that arose in the Stanford game and led to a penalty for an illegal player downfield.

Athletes talk about the action around them slowing down during competition as they gain more experience. Gulbranson is making progress in that direction.

“With every rep you take, the game gets slower and slower. With your film study, your practice out here,” he said. “’You practice like you play, deliver at practice,’ like coach Smith always says. When you practice how you play, the game definitely slows down like that. It just takes reps after reps after reps, stacking good reps on top of each other.”