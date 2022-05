Oregon West Conference awards: Philomath's Cameron Ordway named baseball player of year

Philomath High senior infielder and pitcher Cameron Ordway has been named the Oregon West Conference baseball player of the year after leading the Warriors to the conference title.

Stayton’s Nick Frith is the pitcher of the year and Philomath’s Levi Webber the coach of the year.

Also on the first team were Sweet Home senior Russell Holly (infield), Philomath juniors David Griffith (infield) and Ty May (first base) and Philomath senior Alek Russell (outfield).

Softball

Sweet Home seniors Mykal Johnston (infield), Chloe Fairchild (catcher) and Maddie Harris (utility) were named to the all-Oregon West Conference first team.

Cascade sophomore Kailee Bode is the player of the year and senior teammate Hannah Walliman the pitcher of the year. Cascade’s Marty Jeppsen is coach of the year.

