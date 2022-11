Oregon West Conference awards: Philomath's Benbow boys soccer player of the year

Philomath senior goalkeeper Teddy Benbow was named the Oregon West Conference boys soccer player of the year, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Benbow helped lead the Warriors (9-1-4) back to the 4A state playoffs after Philomath won the 2021 state title.

He was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates and fellow seniors Mateo Candanoza and Seth Arthurs, both field players.

Stayton’s Chris Shields was selected coach of the year.

Football

Three area players were selected to the Oregon West all-conference first team.

Philomath tight end Ty May, Sweet Home wide receiver Brady Nichols and Sweet Home defensive lineman Nathan Aker were first-team picks by a vote of the league’s coaches.

Marist swept the individual honors. AJ Sargent is offensive player of the year, Aiden Hazen defensive player of the year, Sam Keen lineman of the year and Frank Geske coach of the year.