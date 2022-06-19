Oregon All-Star Series: Corvallis' Holpuch named South's pitching MVP

Garrett Holpuch’s good results at the Richardson Oregon All-Star Series on Saturday yielded some recognition Sunday.

The Corvallis High grad pitched three scoreless innings and was named the South team’s most valuable pitcher as the two-day series wrapped up at Goss Stadium.

The series features many of the state’s top 6A and 5A senior baseball players.

South won Saturday’s seven-inning opener 8-3, while the North took Sunday’s nine-inning finale 10-2.

“Good team camaraderie. The second we all got in the dugout there were no egos, nobody’s “I’m better than the other, I’m just here to play.’ It’s a really fun experience,” Holpuch said of his squad.

Holpuch, a 5A all-state first team pitcher, said Saturday’s outing was big for him.

“Three shutout innings at Goss isn’t bad,” he said. “It’s a motivator, a confidence booster, for sure. Being able to go up against guys that are going to Division I schools.”

Holpuch will finish the American Legion summer season with the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen before heading off to play at Centralia (Wash.) College, a school in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Holpuch was joined by Corvallis High teammate Karsten Sullivan and other mid-valley players Landen Parker of Crescent Valley as well as Michael Cale and Nathan Marshall, both of West Albany.

Sunday, Parker had a single, stole a base and scored a run in three at-bats in the leadoff spot. Sullivan also had a hit. Sullivan had a two-run double Saturday as well.

“It’s been fun. Everything has kind of led to this. You work to be here. It’s an honor. It’s just fun to play baseball,” Sullivan said. “It was fun to meet all the (mid-valley) guys because you’ve played them for so long. Finally on the same team, so it’s cool.”

Marshall was the South’s starting pitcher. He allowed two hits, one earned run and three walks in three innings.

The South is coached by Crescent Valley’s Scot McDonald and Lebanon’s Jeff Stolsig. McDonald’s Raiders defeated Stolsig’s Warriors in the 5A state championship game.

“The last couple weeks have been surreal,” McDonald said. “You put in 31 years total, 24 years as a head coach, and you always think about getting to do these things and then when you do it’s pretty cool.”

McDonald said it was a fun experience because as a coordinator of the series he has seen players gone on to play in the West Coast League during the summer and collegiately in the spring.

It also provided one more opportunity to coach Parker, who will play at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg. Saturday, Parker was 1 for 2 with a stolen base and scored a run.

“It was pretty special,” McDonald said. “He’s got to go down as up there with some of the most productive CV players. It was fun to see him get a hit off (Oregon State signee Nelson) Keljo and run the bases and do his thing.”

Keljo, a pitcher from Jesuit High in Portland, was named the series most valuable player.

He was the North’s starting pitcher Saturday, striking out eight while allowing two walks and two hits in three scoreless innings. He had two hits and scored two runs Sunday.

“This was lots of fun. This was my first time playing at Goss Stadium. Coming to Oregon State next year is exciting for me and it’s just a start,” Keljo said.

He’ll spend the rest of the summer at Goss playing for the Corvallis Knights in a summer collegiate wood-bat league.

Current Oregon State players Ryan Brown and Ian Lawson are on the Knights roster, along with incoming OSU freshman Ely Kennel, a recent Santiam Christian graduate.

As for what Keljo hopes to get out of a summer with the Knights, he said, “just a good experience, hanging out with some of my future teammates and playing at Goss Stadium, most importantly, in front of the great fans here and playing against college-level hitters, getting that experience.”

JJ Stolsig, a Lebanon alum, head coach of 6A state runner-up Canby and son of Jeff Stolsig, was one of the North coaches. The Stolsigs, father and son, exchanged lineup cards at the plate before Saturday’s game.

The series has been held at Goss since 2011.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.