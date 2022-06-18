Oregon All-Star Series: Area players help South team win game one

Corvallis High grad Karsten Sullivan had a two-run double Saturday afternoon as area players had significant parts in helping the South defeat the North, 8-3, in the opening game of the Richardson Oregon All-Star Series at Goss Stadium.

West Albany’s Nathan Marshall was the South’s starting pitcher. He allowed two hits, one earned run and three walks in three innings. Marshall was also 0 for 1 at the plate.

The series features many of the state’s top 6A and 5A senior baseball players. The second and final game of the series will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Goss.

Sullivan’s double came during a three-run seventh inning for the South, which erased a 1-0 deficit with two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Garrett Holpuch of Corvallis pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts and got the win as the first of three South pitchers in relief of Marshall. Holpuch was also 0 for 1 at the plate.

Also for the South, Crescent Valley’s Landen Parker was 1 for 2 with a stolen base, a run scored and was hit by a pitch. West Albany’s Michael Cale walked twice and scored a run.

Jesuit’s Nelson Keljo, who has signed with Oregon State, was the North’s starting pitcher. He struck out eight to go with two walks and two hits in three scoreless innings.

During the spring season, Keljo struck out 86 batters in 42 innings and had a 1.02 earned-run average.

The South is coached by Crescent Valley’s Scot McDonald and Lebanon’s Jeff Stolsig. McDonald’s Raiders defeated Stolsig’s Warriors in the 5A state championship game.

JJ Stolsig, a Lebanon alum, head coach of 6A state runner-up Canby and son of Jeff Stolsig, is one of the North coaches. The Stolsigs, father and son, exchanged lineup cards at the plate before the game.

The series has been held at Goss since 2011.

