West Albany Derek Sossie won the 138-pound title and the Bulldogs had nine total state qualifiers Saturday in finishes second at the Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling district tournament at Salem Armory.

Crescent Valley’s Everest Sutton (113), DJ Gillett (138), Daschle Lamer (170) and Ben Hartman (285) were also individual champions. Area runners-up were West’s David Cumpiano (106), Lebanon’s Landon Carver (120) and CV’s Jayden Cobb (195).

Dallas, which had five champions and seven others take second, won the team title with 468 points, 213 ahead of West Albany.

Lebanon was third in the team standings, Crescent Valley fifth, South Albany eighth and Corvallis ninth in the 10-team, two-day tournament.

The top four placers in all 14 weight classes advance to the 5A division of the state tournament, held Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

West Albany had third-place finishers in Blake Linton (126), Jarron Huebner (138), Henry Samoylich (160), Noah Reese (170) and Joe Wagner (195). Teammates Owen Hoyt (106) and Bricen Frazzini (113) were fourth.

Lebanon’s Seth Wynn (132), Darius Freeman (145) and Jackson Williams (182) were third and teammates John Cartwright (126), Devon Keene (138), Clayton Eilers (170) and Isaac Jordan (220) were all fourth.

Crescent Valley’s Dareyan Egner (120) was third and Corvallis’ Gavin Hale (152) was fourth.